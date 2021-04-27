Britain’s most sociable hermit inundated with friend requests after starring in Ben Fogle’s New Lives in the Wild

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Living in the middle of a 14,000-acre forest, Jake Williams is one Scot who has relished almost a year in lockdown.

And the 71-year-old hermit is in no hurry to put himself at risk of catching Covid-19 as restrictions ease – despite being inundated with more than 200 people wanting to be his friend and 100 more keen to visit.

The pensioner, who is proud to call himself Britain’s “most sociable hermit”, has been inundated with friend requests and inquiries on social media after he featured in Ben