Police appeal to find missing Ballater woman Suzanne Dolan who may have two dogs with her

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Police have traced a missing Ballater woman who is thought to have two dogs with her.

Suzanne Dolan was last seen in the Crathie area on Sunday.

She is believed to be driving a green Land Rover Freelander with the licence plate SR14 CHL and may have her two dogs with her, a spaniel and a Hungarian Vizsla.

The 47-year-old is described as being 5ft 7in, with long brown hair and has a Fife accent.

If you have seen Suzanne or have any information that may assist officers, please contact Police on 101 or via the website, quoting incident number PS-20210518-1165.