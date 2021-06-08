Cyclists urged to sign up for one – or even two – challenges to support north-east sensory charity

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A north-east charity is urging supporters to sign up for a bike ride through some of the region’s best scenery.

North East Sensory Services (Ness) has five spaces for this year’s Ride the North, with all funds raised by their riders going into essential support services.

The event takes place on August 28 and cyclists will set off and finish from Rhynie, near Huntly. They can choose between the 180k, 140k or 100k routes.

Alternatively, cyclists can choose to take on Ride The North 153 challenge – a network of suggested cycling routes around Aberdeenshire and Moray that can be completed at their own pace.

For those after a slightly less daunting challenge, places for the annual Chapelton Bike Ride are also available.

Ness is looking for riders to take part in the September 5 challenge, with a 12 mile or 42 mile route to pick from.

The charity’s community fundraising coordinator Lynn Batham said: “We are very excited to be participating again in such fantastic, fun and popular events.

“Donations raised from fundraising events like these help make a huge difference to the lives of thousands of blind and deaf people across the north-east of Scotland.

“We want to make sure anyone in the north-east with a sensory impairment is given all the support they need to live as independently as possible and participate normally in society.

“Our supporters taking part in fundraising events like these enables us to do exactly that.”