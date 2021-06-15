Work to repair Peterhead fish factory’s cooling system after ammonia leak continues

Repairs are under way at a Peterhead fish factory after an ammonia leak sparked a large emergency response.

Three fire crews were called to Laeso Fish Ltd, at Dales Industrial Estate, in the early hours of yesterday and spent more than 12 hours working to identify the source of the leak.

It is now believed it came from the cooling system, and the firm’s team of technicians are now working to repair it.

The factory, where 25 people normally work, is still closed.

Managing director Lasse Dahl Pedersen said: “For now, they have located the leak and it is being repaired. We expect that later this week we will be up and running as more or less normal.

“The refrigerating system is out of work and luckily there was no one injured as there was no one in the factory.”

© Shutterstock Feed

Firefighters were called to Laeso Fish Ltd just before 12.30am on Monday.

Crews in haz-mat gear were seen going in and out of the building in Damhead Circle, within the Dales Industrial Estate, to try and identify the source of the leak.

The fire team managed to isolate the ammonia leak and handed the incident to the occupier and engineers for further investigation.

Mr Pedersen said: “We have our own local engineers for smaller things, but we also work with a local company who are supplying us with a cooling technician who is taking care of it for us.

“Yesterday the fire department stopped the damage and secured the building but from now on we have a technician coming into the building and we expect they will fix the system and get it up and running again.

“We have had smaller leaks before, and I think it is more or less happening in every factory, but this is quite a big leak and this is the first time we have had this amount of ammonia.”