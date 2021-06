A dad has been jailed after distributing indecent images of children online and discussing sickening abuse fantasies.

Scott Smollet used Snapchat to swap horrifying pictures of child sex abuse.

Children as young as three featured in his depraved stash of images, which included 22 files ranked as category A – the most serious.

The 45-year-old was caught when police received intelligence about indecent images of children being uploaded from his address in Kintore.