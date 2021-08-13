News / Aberdeenshire Man, 31, admits having sex with 13-year-old boy By Danny McKay August 13, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: August 13, 2021, 12:12 pm Ian Tait leaving court. A man has admitted having sex with a 13-year-old boy in Aberdeen. Ian Tait had intercourse with the child on two occasions in September at October 2019 at locations in Aberdeen and in Aberdeenshire. The 31-year-old appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court over the matter and pled guilty to two charges, including the two incidents of intercourse with the boy. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]