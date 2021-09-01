Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rotary club selling sunflowers to raise thousands for Charlie House

By Ellie Milne
September 1, 2021, 7:08 am Updated: September 1, 2021, 9:35 am
St Fittick Rotary Club president Alastair Robertson and club secretary Sheena Anderson
An Aberdeen rotary club has raised thousands for a local charity by selling sunflowers and hope to double their total by the time they are all sold.

The St Fittick Rotary Club has launched its “pick your own” sunflower project to raise funds for Aberdeen-based charity Charlie House.

The flowers have been planted at Saplinbrae near Castle Fraser in Sauchen, Inverurie and will be available until “the last sunflower is sold”.

Alastair Robertson, president of the St Fittick Rotary Club, said he was first inspired to grow sunflowers around 20 years ago.

He said: “I am the president of the St Fittick Rotary Club this year and I thought I’d do something a wee bit different to mark my presidency. There is a bit of a tale behind deciding to grow sunflowers.

The St Fittick Rotary Club is selling sunflowers to raise money for Charlie House. Supplied by Alastair Robertson.

“A friend of mine, a farmer near Oldmeldrum, had a visit from some farmers from Yorkshire about 20 years ago who told him he wouldn’t be able to grow sunflowers in this cold climate.

“So, to prove them wrong, he grew an acre of sunflowers and put an honesty box out on the fence. After a few weeks he couldn’t believe the amount of money that had come in.

“I thought I’d like to give it a go too and this is the result. They make quite a pretty sight.”

The St Fittick sunflowers are on sale every day between 10am and 5pm on a first come first serve basis. Customers are able to pick their own flowers with one stem costing £1 or 10 sunflowers for £5.

Customers can walk through the field and pick their own sunflowers. Supplied by Alastair Robertson.

Everyone has been ‘very generous’

Since their first sale day on August 14, Mr Robertson and the rotary club have raised more than £3,500 for the charity.

He added: “Everyone has been very open-handed because they see the merits of Charlie House. They have been very generous indeed, even in these difficult times.”

Charlie House supports babies, children and young people across the north-east who have life-limiting conditions, and organises regular activities for their families.

The charity is currently raising funds for its Big Build Appeal which would involve the creation of an £8million specialist centre in Aberdeen.

The sunflower field is at Saplinbrae near Castle Fraser. Supplied by Alastair Robertson.

Mr Roberston continued: “There are a number of similar centres throughout Scotland, but not yet in Aberdeen, and I feel passionately that there should be on here.

“I have considerable sympathy for the parents and children who suffer life-limiting illnesses, it’s a subject that always touches me. I felt it was a very worthy cause to try and raise money for.”

Anyone who is interested in buying some sunflowers and donating to the fundraiser is invited to visit.

