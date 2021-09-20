Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 20th 2021 Show Links
News / Aberdeenshire

Kinellar School closed as ‘number of’ staff wait for Covid test results

By Lauren Taylor
September 20, 2021, 1:44 pm Updated: September 20, 2021, 1:56 pm
Kinellar School is shut due to staff waiting for Covid test results
A north-east primary school is shut today due to the number of staff waiting for Covid test results.

Kinellar Primary, in Blackburn, has reverted back to online learning for the day.

It comes as a “number of” staff wait for their results of a Covid test.

A spokeswoman for Aberdeenshire Council said: “Kinellar School is closed today due to a number of colleagues awaiting the results of PCR tests for Covid-19.

“We remain confident in the enhanced cleaning programme and vast range of mitigating measures in place at the school and we are continuing to work closely alongside NHS Grampian’s health protection team.”

She added that the local authority has some of the highest rates for school staff undertaking LFD testing, meaning cases can be caught early limiting transmission.

It is planned that the school will reopen to all pupils tomorrow.

Staff absences in the north-east have risen in the past month, with 137 members of staff in Aberdeenshire being absent on September 14.

Furthermore, 4.4% of pupils were absent from school in Aberdeenshire on September 13 due to the virus.

On Sunday September 19, a total of 3,833 people tested positive for the virus in 24 hours.

Additionally, there were 1,074 people in hospital on Sunday with Covid-19, and 100 people in intensive care across Scotland.

Young people aged 12 and older can now receive a first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

