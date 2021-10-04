Appeal to find Stonehaven man last seen in Dumfries area

Police are appealing for information to find a missing Stonehaven man last seen near the Scottish Borders.

Craig McKay was last seen leaving an address in Dumfries at about 7.30am on Sunday.

Officers believe the 38-year-old has travelled back towards Stonehaven, but concern is growing for his welfare.

Mr McKay is described as white, 6ft 1ins, of average build with short dark hair and stubble on his face.

It is not known what he was wearing, but he has use of the black Audi Q3 VRM with a registration plate reading SV69VOB.

Posted by North East Police Division on Sunday, 3 October 2021

In a statement, police said: “We are appealing for the public’s help as part of our efforts to trace a man reported missing from the Stonehaven area.

“Anyone who may have seen Craig or his vehicle since this time, or who has any information which could be relevant, is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 2928 of October 3.”