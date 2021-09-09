Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News Crime & Courts

Jealous boyfriend put girlfriend in choke hold after finding Snapchat message from ex

By David McPhee
September 9, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: September 9, 2021, 2:37 pm
Aberdeen Sheriff Court building
Aberdeen Sheriff Court

A jealous boyfriend has admitted attempting to choke his partner after he discovered she was still in contact with an old flame.

Jan Bober, 19, assaulted his long-term girlfriend upon finding a social media message to her ex on her phone while the pair were at a party in the Granite City on September 27, 2020.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard how friends had to come to the woman’s aid to free her after Bober placed her in a choke hold.

He later told his victim he was “going to kill her” as he continued to physically and verbally attack her in the street – resulting in her having to run to a neighbour’s house for help.

Friend’s stepped in as woman struggled to breathe

Fiscal depute Felicity Merson told the court that Bober had become enraged after he noticed a Snapchat message from his partner’s ex-boyfriend.

He put his arm around her neck and squeezed her neck by placing the woman in a choke hold.

Friends noticed that she was struggling to breathe and “physically intervened” to separate the couple before Bober then attempted to choke her again.

As the woman walked home after the party she became aware that the 19-year old was following her.

Bober then told the woman “if you don’t come home, I’m going to kill you”.

As the pair reached the student accommodation on King Street, Aberdeen, the woman  began to kick the door of the building in an attempt to get someone’s attention.

Ms Merson said: “The accused mocked her saying nobody would help her.

“He then pushed her to the front of her body and she fell backwards onto the pavement.”

A friend of the accused then restrained Bober and the woman ran off to the beach where she hid before returning to her flat where she found him asleep in her bed.

When she told him to sleep on the sofa, the 19-year old slapped her on the face and refused to move, telling her again: “I’m going to kill you”.

She then ran to a neighbour’s flat and told them to call the police.

Accused is ‘ashamed’ by his behaviour that night

Defence agent Ian Woodward-Nutt told the court that alcohol had been consumed by Bober and his girlfriend at the party when the Snapchat message sparked an argument.

Describing what followed the row as “little more than disgraceful behaviour”, Mr Woodward-Nutt added that his client was “ashamed” by his behaviour that night.

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin told Bober, of Rosemount Square, Aberdeen, that he was “extremely young” to be committing such serious offences.

She sentenced him to an 18-month community packback order with a supervision requirement and ordered Bober to carry out 225 hours unpaid work.

