John Henderson wants to make his mark in World Cup of Darts

By Callum Law
September 9, 2021, 6:00 am
John Henderson will be representing Scotland in the World Cup of Darts
John Henderson is dreaming of World Cup of Darts glory after his late call-up to represent Scotland.

After Gary Anderson withdrew from the tournament in Jena, Germany the Highlander – as the next highest ranked Scot in the PDC – will partner world No2 Peter Wright.

Huntly’s Henderson played in last year’s World Cup with Robert Thornton where they lost to eventual champions Wales in the last 16.

This time he’s hoping for more playing alongside former world champion Wright, with the pair starting their campaign against China tonight.

Henderson, 48, said: “Peter is probably the best player in the world at the moment given the way he’s played this year.

“I’m going into the tournament with somebody in good form, hopefully I can do my bit and help him out and we can go far in the tournament if not win it.

“It’s all about on the day and hopefully we can do well.

John Henderson, centre, alongside fellow Scottish starts Gary Anderson, left, and Peter Wright

“I think we can compete with anyone, I know I’ve got the game to do it, I just need to produce it.

“Everyone knows what you’re going to get from Peter, he’ll play his usual game and it’s up to me to play well and help him out.

“I’m looking forward to it and if I can take my practise form onto the stage then we won’t be far away.”

Results need to improve

It’s been a frustrating year on the oche for Henderson thus far.

He feels he has played well without getting the results to match, with his best result on the PDC Pro Tour being last 16 exits from Players Championship events.

Henderson added: “On the Pro Tour I think my lowest average has been 93, but the results haven’t quite been there apart from a couple of last 16s.

“The start-stop hasn’t helped me either. If I wasn’t playing in Gibraltar on the European Tour  (later this month) the next Pro Tour event is the beginning of October.

Peter Wright and Gary Anderson won the World Cup of Darts for Scotland in 2019

“You’re talking about the beginning of August and then the beginning of October between Pro Tours which isn’t ideal.

“But it’s the same for everyone, but some people seem to cope better than me with it.

“The World Cup comes with added pressure because you’re playing with somebody else and trying to keep them happy and also representing your country.

“But I got some experience of it last year so I know what to expect and what I need to do.

“Hopefully I can show what I’m capable of on the stage.”

Delight at late call-up

Henderson received the news of his World Cup call-up last weekend and is thrilled to get the opportunity to represent his country.

He said: “When I first heard it was going to be in Jena in Germany I had an inkling I might get a shot because Gary hasn’t been travelling.

“But then the World Series draw for the Nordic Masters was made and his name is in that so then I thought he maybe would go to the World Cup.

“But then I got a call from my manager on the Saturday morning saying that it looked like I was playing in the World Cup.

“I was chuffed to bits when I heard the news and it’s great to have the opportunity to play with Peter.”

