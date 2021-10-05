Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fine for building company boss after worker seriously hurt falling through roof

By Reporter
October 5, 2021, 5:00 pm
The scene of the workplace accident

A building company boss has been fined after a worker was left seriously injured when he fell through a roof and fractured his skull.

Wick Sheriff Court was told the employee’s life has “irrevocably changed” and he has been left unable to work and suffers memory loss.

William Swanson, who traded as LTS Construction at the time of the incident at Wester Olrig Farm, Thurso, has now pleaded guilty to breaching health and safety rules.

The court heard that Swanson and two employees were replacing damaged cement roof sheets and Perspex roof lights of a grain store.

Using a ladder to access the roof, one employee walked across the bolts that fixed the sheets onto the steel battens.

However, the second employee went up a few minutes afterwards and stepped onto a moss-covered Perspex roof light, which gave way and caused him to fall around four and a half metres onto the concrete floor below.

The man suffered a fractured skull and broke his pelvis, ribs and wrist as a result of the fall.

He has not worked since the accident – on September 25  2019 – and remains under the care of an orthopaedic specialist as well as suffering from short term memory loss.

Pleaded guilty at earliest opportunity

LTS Construction ceased trading in August of last year.

An investigation by the Health and Safety Executive found Swanson, of Wick, had failed to ensure work was properly planned.

It also detailed measures that weren’t in place to mitigate potential risk associated with the work.

These included perimeter edge protection, crawling boards or staging to spread the weight of workers on the roof, and safety nets beneath the roof work area.

Swanson, who had pled guilty at the earliest opportunity, was fined £2,000.

Alistair Duncan, the head of the Health and Safety Investigation Unit, said: “This was an accident that resulted in severe injuries that could have been avoided if William Swanson had put in place the appropriate planning and protective measures.

“This incident could well have proved fatal and it has irrevocably changed a man’s life.

“Falls from height are usually the greatest single cause of death and serious injury to workers within the construction industry.

“Hopefully this prosecution will remind other employers that failure to fulfil their obligations can have severe and potentially tragic consequences and that they will be held to account for their failings.”

