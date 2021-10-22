Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Crime & Courts

Snapchatter jailed for putting seafarers’ lives at risk after trashing lighthouse

By Kathryn Wylie
October 22, 2021, 5:38 pm Updated: October 22, 2021, 7:40 pm
Jamie-Lee Finnie was jailed at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for damaging Macduff lighthouse.

A vandal put the lives of seafarers in the north-sea at risk after he cut the electricity supply to a lighthouse before filming his destructive rampage on Snapchat.

The life-saving beacon at Macduff harbour stopped working after Jamie-Lee Finnie cut the wires carrying electricity to the lighthouse.

It left any vessels within half-a-mile of the north coast harbour and breakwaters completely devoid of a warning light until an emergency electrician could be called to restore power there.

The lighthouse at Macduff Harbour. Pic: Shutterstock

Fiscal depute Lucy Simpson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court how the 32-year-old battered down the lighthouse door and broke the windows within – while filming the whole escapade on Snapchat.

She said a witness called the harbour master shortly after 5.20pm on April 23 2020 when she noticed four men striking the door to the lighthouse.

“The witness near the harbour saw a group of people near the lighthouse and noted the registration place of the car. Four people were striking the door so she called the harbour master and the night watchman arrived.”

Filmed destruction on phone

However, when the watchman asked Finnie what had happened he lied and said they’d found the door like that.

“When he opened the lighthouse he saw that the windows were smashed, the lights were out and the electricity wires had been cut,” the fiscal added.

Police traced Finne and searched his phone which showed a Snapchat video of the inside of the lighthouse.

“The harbour master confirmed there were no vessels logged as being in the vicinity, but they do not need to give notice to do so,” Miss Lindsay added.

“He said the navigation from the beacon would help any vessels that rely on it half a mile from the harbour. Nobody was placed in direct danger, thankfully.”

Finnie caused £2,000 worth of damage and the lighthouse was without power for more than two hours.

Jamie-Lee Finnie is led from court.</p> <p>

His defence agent Leonard Burkinshaw said it was an act of “sheer stupidity” and that Finnie was well aware of damage he could’ve caused to lives.

He told the court his head was in a “bad space” at the time and agreed it was fortunate that an electrician repaired the damage quickly.

“This was sheer stupidity on his part,” Mr Burkinshaw said. “He honestly can’t explain why he did it, he can only say he was in a poor state of mind at the time.”

Lives were put at risk

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin told Finnie: “It’s extremely fortunate that much more significant harm didn’t result from your actions. It’s a very serious charge because of the potential consequences of your actions.”

Just hours earlier Finnie had brandished a 2ft long metal pole at a man in Fraserburgh after an argument over parking in the town’s Gallowhill Terrace.

He admitted a charge of culpably and recklessly forcing entry to and damaging a lighthouse and rendering it inoperable as well as a further charge of threatening and abusive behaviour while brandishing a metal pole.

Finnie, of West Shore Gardens, Fraserburgh, was jailed for nine months.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen, as well as the latest crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group HERE. 

More from our crime and courts team

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]