Thug jailed for six years over brutal, unprovoked attack with chair leg

A violent thug who received a character reference from a prison officer was jailed for six years today after launching an unprovoked attack on a man with a chair leg.

Alexander Stewart battered his victim with the makeshift weapon leaving him needing stitches and suffering a bleed on the brain.

A judge told Stewart, 36, that he had inflicted “gratuitous and extreme violence” on Sean Hendry during the assault at the victim’s home.

Lord Beckett said at the High Court in Edinburgh: “There was no provocation and no justification for what you did.”

The judge also ordered that Stewart should be kept under supervision for a further four years and warned that he can be returned to prison during that period if he fails to comply with licence conditions.

Unemployed Stewart, of Bruce Gardens, Inverness, was originally charged with attempting to murder Mr Hendry, 52, in the attack at his home in Kilmuir Court in the Highland city on August 11 last year.

But the Crown accepted his guilty plea to a lesser charge of assaulting him by repeatedly striking him on the head and body with a chair leg to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement and to the danger of his life.

Advocate depute Leanne Cross told the court: “The accused has a long criminal history dating back to 2001.

“His convictions include crimes of dishonesty, disorder, wilful fire-raising, breach of court orders, misuse of drugs, possession of weapons and violence.”

Victim required two blood transfusions

Hendry had been freed on bail four times at Inverness Sheriff Court prior to the attack on Mr Hendry.

The prosecutor said Stewart and Mr Hendry were known to each other and spent time together on a fairly regular basis.

On the day of the attack Mr Hendry was at home with his partner and they could hear Stewart outside on a phone arguing with his now ex-partner.

Stewart came in and began pacing up and down shouting about his former partner and their dog and Mr Hendry told him to calm down.

The prosecutor said that Mr Hendry and his partner felt that Stewart was acting in an erratic way and became concerned.

She said: “To the shock of both of them the accused suddenly picked up a wooden stool which was situated on the floor near to the entrance of the lounge and smashed it off the floor, causing it to fall apart.”

Stewart began to strike his victim on the head and body with a leg from the smashed furniture item. The victim’s partner described him as “going mental”.

Ms Cross said: “The complainer, while still sitting on the sofa, was struck on the head, face, collarbone, arms and legs – all the while shouting at the accused ‘what are you doing?’.”

Blood poured into the eyes of the victim making it difficult for him to see before Stewart stopped the attack and grabbed a phone and left the address.

An ambulance was called for the victim who was taken to Raigmore Hospital, in Inverness. It was discovered he had a bleed to the brain.

‘Too often he has dealt with life’s difficulties through the prism of an upturned bottle’

He was given two blood transfusions before an emergency transfer was made to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

His injuries were sutured and he was placed under the care of a consultant neurosurgeon and given medication to prevent seizures.

Ms Cross said: “The consultant confirmed that in his opinion this was a severe injury, requiring significant force. It is entirely possible that the injuries could have evolved and become life-threatening.”

The prosecutor said Mr Hendry reported finding it difficult to sleep following the attack and a reluctance to leave the house.

Defence solicitor advocate Shahid Latif said that a prison officer who provided a reference to the court said there has been no difficulty with Stewart’s behaviour in jail currently.

He said Stewart has expressed his shame and was “appalled” by his behaviour in August last year.

Mr Latif said: “He acknowledges that too often he has dealt with life’s difficulties through the prism of an upturned bottle.”

He said Stewart has ADHD and post-traumatic stress disorder but is currently stabilised on a range of medication.

