North-east restaurant Cammies brought back to life with £700K investment

A couple has invested more than £700K in bringing a local north-east gem back to life after it was expected to be demolished.

Husband and wife team, Nalin and Annette Abeyratne, have purchased much-loved Cammies in Cammachmore, Aberdeenshire, which closed in May 2015, with plans to reopen the venue next February in time for Valentine’s Day.

Focused on providing the freshest dishes, the authentic fusion-style seafood restaurant will boast a nautical theme with a rustic, yet smart/casual ambience.

The right woman and man for the job

Nalin and Annette have a background in hospitality and introduced the first Irish pubs, namely Clancy’s and Molly’s, in Colombo Sri Lanka in 2000. A seafarer for more than 25 years of which he was master mariner for a decade, Nalin and his wife Annette relocated to Aberdeen in late 2012.

The investment includes the purchase of the building and one acre land. The couple took ownership of the venue in January 2021, however external and internal refurbishment has only recently commenced due to delays as a result of the pandemic.

The purchase of the property came with the local council’s planning permission to demolish and build five houses on the land, which has been set aside by the current owner.

With supporting local at the heart of the business, it is estimated 12 to 18 staff will be employed and the owners say they will be from “the immediate local vicinity”. Staff will work across the restaurant, function room and at outdoor events.

The restaurant, which will keep its original name, will seat 80 with an outdoor deck area seating 20. The function room will also boast a capacity of 80.

Although the restaurant will have a strong association with seafood, vegan, vegetarian and other options will also be catered to.

Try the infamous seafood steamboat

It will boast a shellfish bar and an outdoor seafood grill and barbecue (weather permitting), plus diners will be able to enjoy a Sunday carvery and platter options, too.

An Asian style seafood steamboat, also known as “hot pot” in the far East, will also be introduced and Nalin says it is bound to be a hit with diners.

He added: “There will be tailored combinations of dining with unique fresh seafood presentation ideas from around the world.

“There will be various seafood options including crustaceans, shellfish, and greens available for groups of diners to pick from.

“For this experience they will be seated around the circular table to poach and broil their own selections, which they have picked, in a pot of continuously boiling hot stock placed in the centre of the table.

“They will be able to savour them with a selection of dipping sauces. Chopsticks will be the order of the day for this event and the resulting soup will be the end to a memorable feast.”

A greenhouse will be installed at the premises to support the production of herbs and other greens for the kitchen to use.

The roots of Cammies date back to 1900 when the original granite building laid foundation. It has been serving the community as a restaurant for more than 40 years.

Nalin added: “We are confident in being able to providing an exciting, vibrant and memorable experience at Cammies in the near future.

“We will also run community events which will be for the very young to the older generation and we will also introduce a safe play area for young ones to keep them busy and entertained, under parental supervision.

“There’s lots to look forward to and we can’t wait to be open.”

