Drug dealer’s guilty plea after police find cocaine worth £35,800

A man has admitted drug dealing after police recovered cocaine worth more than £35,000 from a house in Inverness.

Shaun Robertson’s fingerprints were found on a bag of cocaine weighing 68 grams, as well as on a blender containing a mix of cocaine and other powder.

He also had keys to the house and shed where the drugs and other items were recovered.

Fiscal depute David Morton told Inverness Sheriff Court that in 2019, after receiving information, police had searched the home of another individual in the city’s Kenneth Place.

He said: “On Tuesday 19th March, following receipt of intelligence a warrant was executed at the home of a former co-accused.”

Former co-accused was ‘coordinator’

A search of the property turned up the blender and a hydraulic press as well as “various quantities of cocaine” including the bag with Robertson’s fingerprints and a second bag containing 290 grams of the Class A drug.

Robertson, of Kessock Road, was later found to have a set of car keys that also included keys to the house and shed where the items and drugs were found.

Mr Morton said that if sold in the usual half-gram deals the total estimated value of the cocaine recovered was £35,800 he added: “The former co-accused has been dealt with and was understood to have been the coordinator in matters.”

Solicitor Graham Mann for Robertson, 29, entered a plea of guilty to a single charge of being concerned in the supplying of a controlled class A drug, namely cocaine.

Sheriff Sara Matheson called for a criminal justice social work report and continued Robertson’s bail until the case calls for sentencing in January.