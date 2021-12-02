Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Crime & Courts

Drug dealer’s guilty plea after police find cocaine worth £35,800

By Jenni Gee
December 2, 2021, 5:00 pm
Cocaine worth £35,800 was recovered (file image)

A man has admitted drug dealing after police recovered cocaine worth more than £35,000 from a house in Inverness.

Shaun Robertson’s fingerprints were found on a bag of cocaine weighing 68 grams, as well as on a blender containing a mix of cocaine and other powder.

He also had keys to the house and shed where the drugs and other items were recovered.

Fiscal depute David Morton told Inverness Sheriff Court that in 2019, after receiving information, police had searched the home of another individual in the city’s Kenneth Place.

He said: “On Tuesday 19th March, following receipt of intelligence a warrant was executed at the home of a former co-accused.”

Former co-accused was ‘coordinator’

A search of the property turned up the blender and a hydraulic press as well as “various quantities of cocaine” including the bag with Robertson’s fingerprints and a second bag containing 290 grams of the Class A drug.

Robertson, of Kessock Road, was later found to have a set of car keys that also included keys to the house and shed where the items and drugs were found.

Mr Morton said that if sold in the usual half-gram deals the total estimated value of the cocaine recovered was £35,800 he added: “The former co-accused has been dealt with and was understood to have been the coordinator in matters.”

Solicitor Graham Mann for Robertson, 29, entered a plea of guilty to a single charge of being concerned in the supplying of a controlled class A drug, namely cocaine.

Sheriff Sara Matheson called for a criminal justice social work report and continued Robertson’s bail until the case calls for sentencing in January.

