Twin brothers charged with murder of charity cyclist Anthony Parsons

Twin brothers have appeared in the dock accused of murdering charity cyclist Anthony Parsons.

Mr Parsons, 63, was last seen cycling from Fort William to his home in Tillicoultry, near Stirling, before he went missing in 2017.

The former Navy petty officer had been in the area for a charity cycle.

The last sighting of him was on October 2 2017 outside the Bridge of Orchy Hotel.

Alexander and Robert McKellar, 29, appeared in private at Dumbarton Sheriff Court today accused of conspiracy to murder, murder and attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

Alexander McKellar faces a further charge of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Both men, who gave addresses in Argyll and Bute, made no plea.

They were committed for further examination and remanded in custody.

Remains found close to farm

In January last year, more than three years after Mr Parsons was last seen, specialist search officers, supported by forensic scientists, discovered his remains in a remote area of ground close to a farm near the A82 Glencoe to Tyndrum road.

At the time, his son Mike, said: “It is still so hard to comprehend that when he went on his charity bike ride three years ago that was to be the last time we would ever see him.

“He has been deprived of so many family events and it hurts us so much as a family to see his grandchildren grow up without their granddad.

“We would like to say a heartfelt thank you to everyone who looked for my dad, for never giving up and for giving us the opportunity to make sure he could come home so we could say our final goodbyes.”

Police Scotland has thanked the public for their assistance over the past four years.

Detective Inspector John McFall, from the force’s major investigations team, said: “I would like to offer my thanks to the local community for all their help and assistance throughout this investigation and to those who came forward with significant information.”