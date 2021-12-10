Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Facebook fraudster admits conning football fan in ticket scam

By Jenni Gee
December 10, 2021, 6:00 am
The online sales fraud case was heard at Inverness Sheriff Court
A Facebook fraudster conned a football fan out of cash online selling non-existent match tickets.

Callum Gardener offered tickets to a fixture between Rangers and Livingston for sale on the social media site.

A fan snapped up the seats, sending Gardener a £95 online payment, only to discover the sale was a scam.

Callum Gardener, 22, of Millbank Road, Dingwall, pled guilty by letter to a single charge of fraud when the case called at Inverness Sheriff Court.

The court heard that on Feb 11 2020 Gardener had posted an advert offering tickets for the match on February 15 for sale on the social media platform.

Ticket scam victim sent £95 by Paypal

Fiscal depute Ruaridh Allison told the court: “The complainer contacted the seller and agreed to buy the tickets for £95, which they sent via Paypal to the account provided.”

However, shortly after sending the money the complainer came across another post on Facebook warning that the seller’s ad was a scam, and claiming someone else had purchased the ‘tickets’.

Mr Allison said police traced the IP address of the fraudster, which came back as being registered to Gardener. He was subsequently traced to his home address.

Sheriff Gary Aitken ordered Gardener to pay £150 compensation to the victim of his scam and imposed as further £50 fine and a £10 victim surcharge, making a total financial penalty of £210.

