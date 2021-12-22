Tourist attacked wife at Stonehaven Harbour during north-east campervan holiday

An error occurred. Please try again.

A New Zealand couple’s idyllic north-east holiday turned violent when a husband hit his wife so hard at Stonehaven Harbour she toppled out the back of their campervan.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard how locals had to come to the aid of tourist John Mauchline’s wife after the couple got into a heated argument while drinking in their rented van.

The 65-year-old then pushed his wife causing her to fall backwards out of the camper and onto the ground.

As Mauchline repeatedly punched the woman he was heard to scream: “This is your fault”.

His wife had to be taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary following the assault.

The 65-year-old admitted assaulting his wife on August 17 this year.

Fiscal depute David Ballock told the court that the Mauchlines had travelled from New Zealand to visit relatives in the UK.

He added: “They rented a camper van in Scotland and on August 17th arrived in Stonehaven and parked near the harbour.

“In the evening they started drinking and an argument ensued.

“Witnesses saw the complainer falling out of the passenger door of the camper van at some force and landing on her back.

“The accused staggered over towards the complainer, swore at her and then repeatedly punched her on the head.

“He was shouting: ‘You caused this. This is your fault’.”

Mauchline was also heard to shout “you attacked me” at his wife before going back into the van.

His wife was then seen to stumble away towards the main area of the harbour and was holding her head.

Stonehaven locals saw that she had a swollen eye and called the police who arrested the 65-year-old.

The woman was taken to ARI where she was found to have soft tissue damage.

‘He makes no excuses and knows he was in the wrong’

Defence agent Ross Taggart submitted a letter of apology to the court by Mauchline, who has returned to New Zealand and did not attend in person.

“He makes no excuses and knows he was in the wrong”, Mr Taggart said.

“He is deeply ashamed.”

Sheriff Margaret Hodge said: “He seems to have accepted full responsibility but this is nonetheless a serious assault.”

She fined Mauchline, whose address was given as Dumbarton but lives in Auckland, £420.

