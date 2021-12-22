Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Crime & Courts

Tourist attacked wife at Stonehaven Harbour during north-east campervan holiday

By David McPhee
December 22, 2021, 11:45 am
John Mauchline assaulted his wife at Stonehaven Harbour.
John Mauchline assaulted his wife at Stonehaven Harbour.

A New Zealand couple’s idyllic north-east holiday turned violent when a husband hit his wife so hard at Stonehaven Harbour she toppled out the back of their campervan.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard how locals had to come to the aid of tourist John Mauchline’s wife after the couple got into a heated argument while drinking in their rented van.

The 65-year-old then pushed his wife causing her to fall backwards out of the camper and onto the ground.

As Mauchline repeatedly punched the woman he was heard to scream: “This is your fault”.

His wife had to be taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary following the assault.

The 65-year-old admitted assaulting his wife on August 17 this year.

Stonehaven Harbour.

Fiscal depute David Ballock told the court that the Mauchlines had travelled from New Zealand to visit relatives in the UK.

He added: “They rented a camper van in Scotland and on August 17th arrived in Stonehaven and parked near the harbour.

“In the evening they started drinking and an argument ensued.

“Witnesses saw the complainer falling out of the passenger door of the camper van at some force and landing on her back.

“The accused staggered over towards the complainer, swore at her and then repeatedly punched her on the head.

“He was shouting: ‘You caused this. This is your fault’.”

Mauchline was also heard to shout “you attacked me” at his wife before going back into the van.

His wife was then seen to stumble away towards the main area of the harbour and was holding her head.

Stonehaven locals saw that she had a swollen eye and called the police who arrested the 65-year-old.

The woman was taken to ARI where she was found to have soft tissue damage.

‘He makes no excuses and knows he was in the wrong’

Defence agent Ross Taggart submitted a letter of apology to the court by Mauchline, who has returned to New Zealand and did not attend in person.

“He makes no excuses and knows he was in the wrong”, Mr Taggart said.

“He is deeply ashamed.”

Sheriff Margaret Hodge said: “He seems to have accepted full responsibility but this is nonetheless a serious assault.”

She fined Mauchline, whose address was given as Dumbarton but lives in Auckland, £420.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen, as well as the latest crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group HERE. 

More from our crime and courts team

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]