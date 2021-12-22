Mum of three kids with additional support needs waited over a year to find out about ‘mistake’ with her application for new Aberdeen council home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mum of three kids with additional support needs waited over a year to find out about ‘mistake’ with her application for new Aberdeen council home

By Lauren Taylor
December 22, 2021, 11:45 am
Heather Brodie submitted an application for a new council home only to find out over a year later it was not live. Picture by Paul Glendell.
Heather Brodie submitted an application for a new council home only to find out over a year later it was not live. Picture by Paul Glendell.

A mum with three children who all have additional support needs believed her application for a new council home was open for over a year – only to be told there had been a “mistake”.

Heather Brodie, from Aberdeen, had been under the impression that her application for a more suitable council home was open after submitting it in September 2020.

Since then she has had multi-agency meetings with health visitors and housing officers who she claims told her the application was live.

The 29-year-old said she had been informed it was up to the allocations board to find her family the accommodation.

Miss Brodie with her children Emily, three, Partick, one, and step-daughter Karley, 11. Picture by Paul Glendell.

However, in October this year, she was told the application wasn’t live and there had been a “mistake”.

Asthmatic children struggling with stairs and mould

She had requested a ground floor flat with access to a garden. This is because the flat in Cornhill where they currently stay is unsuitable for the family.

Miss Brodie’s step-daughter Karley, 11, suffers from ADHD and social anxiety.

Meanwhile, Emily, three, has ADHD and Patrick, one, possibly has autism. Because the children struggle in social situations the mum believes they would benefit from a garden to safely play in.

The flat they currently live in is on the third-floor and her children are asthmatic meaning they struggle with the stairs.

It is a two-bed flat and Karley has a bedroom because she needs her own space.

This means that the mum has a single bed and cot in her room for Emily, three, and Patrick, one, as well as her own bed.

She said: “Because we’re cramped, we’ve got stuff everywhere because we’ve got nowhere to put it. It isn’t helping the situation because then we’ve got boxes of toys all piled up, which behind that will be creating mould.

“The mould is on every window, and all up the bathroom wall.”

Although the mould has been treated and painted over it has grown back.

Pictured is mould on the bathroom window. Picture by Paul Glendell.

Two of her window frames do not open properly, making the mould worse, although an inspector from the council has visited the property to look at them.

The single mum claimed that the damp in the flat is affecting Karley the most because she is severely asthmatic and she is now on daily inhalers.

It has taken a ‘big toll’ on the mum’s mental health

Miss Brodie and her children were offered a temporary flat in September last year, but when they went to the flat she found strips of valium in the stairway.

There were also other problems with the fourth-floor flat, such as all the drawers being nailed shut and Miss Brodie did not want to take her kids there so she handed back the keys.

After finding out that her application was not live, the single mum had to resubmit all the forms, putting her at the bottom of the list again.

She was also dealt with another blow when she was told she could not reopen her application until the rent arrears worth £500 were paid.

“It has taken a big toll on my mental health,” she explained. “Like a really big toll.

“I’m a single mum, where am I supposed to find that money?

“My kids don’t deserve this.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “The applicant has a responsibility to advise on changes to their circumstances to maintain a live application.

“Two offers of temporary accommodation have been made and refused by the applicant.”

