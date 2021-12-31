Aberdeen dirt bike rider sparks police chase after being spotted on roads while banned

An error occurred. Please try again.

A dirt bike rider sparked a police chase after he was spotted riding on public roads while disqualified.

Euan Munro, 22, was seen by police driving on main roads around Aberdeen on April 19 last year after going dirt bike riding with friends.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard that cops deployed a stinger device to stop Munro, but he took off and started a police pursuit around Altens Industrial Estate.

The 22-year-old was chased by police vehicles as he sped along Peterseat Drive, Minto Avenue and Minto Road – often on the opposite side of the road.

Munro, an apprentice electrician, pleaded guilty to three charges – dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

Police deployed ‘spike strip’ to halt rider

Fiscal depute Emma Petersen told the court that police had been on mobile patrol when they became aware of a motorbike being driven off-road in the Tullos area.

She said officers had received a tip-off that there was a group riding around and had deployed the “spike strip” across the road and “only the accused had continued towards the exit” of the industrial estate.

“The accused then accelerated at speed towards the junction and continued onto the road,” Ms Petersen added.

“He accelerated away from police and was on the opposing side of the carriageway around Altens.

“Officers followed him and a pursuit took place.

“The accused then cut across a tight right-hand corner of the carriageway and was stopped by police.”

The court heard that checks then showed that he was disqualified from having or obtaining a licence and that he had no insurance.

Court told accused took ‘fright’ and too off

Defence agent Alex Burn told the court that this was the first occasion in which he had heard of police deploying the stinger device on a motorcycle, adding: “In all likelihood that means the driver is going to come off.”

He said: “Mr Munro was taking his motorcycle to be picked up and put into the back of a van and something was thrown in front of him and he gets a fright and takes off thinking he’s being attacked.

“He has recently made positive changes in his life and he very much regrets his decision.

“And he is not trying to minimise the impact of the potential consequence of taking off from the police.”

Sheriff Ian Wallace told Munro that he had made “a lot of promises about how he was going to develop” since the last time the 22-year-old appeared before him.

He added: “It seems as if you have put those plans into effect and you have to be congratulated for that.

“Nevertheless, you do have a record for driving offences so I’ve got to impose a sentence which recognises that.”

Sheriff Wallace disqualified Munro, of Auchmill Road, Aberdeen, from driving for a further 11 months – taking his full ban to 18 months.

He also made him subject to a community payback order and ordered him to carry out 135 hours of unpaid work.

