Man caught driving while disqualified for 12th time ‘just found temptation too much’

A man who was caught driving whilst disqualified for the 12th time found the “temptation just too much” and jumped behind the wheel, a court has heard.

Gavin Cruickshank, 60, was caught by police on the A93 in Banchory after he purchased a vehicle and took it for a spin because he got “bored”.

He has driving charges dating back to 2001 and has received “imprisonment after imprisonment” for driving while banned, Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told.

Cruickshank, who suffers from learning difficulties, admitted one charge of driving a motor vehicle whilst disqualified on January 10 this year.

He also pleaded guilty to driving without insurance during the same period.

‘I think boredom overcame him’

Asked by Sheriff Graeme Napier as to why Cruickshank was driving while disqualified for the 12th time, defence agent Laura Grace said: “It’s not a particularly good explanation.

“As I understand it, he purchased a vehicle about two weeks ago and had a plan in place that his friend would drive him and take him wherever he required to go.

“I think boredom essentially overcame him.

“He contacted his friend and requested that he come over to drive but the temptation was just too much with the vehicle being just outside the address.

“It is unfortunate given that it is five years from his last offence, but that is the position he finds himself in.”

Sheriff Graeme Napier told the 60-year-old he would get a criminal justice social work report and restriction of liberty order assessment carried out into the situation.

However, he told Cruickshank, of Bruce Court, Stonehaven, that he would be imprisoned until he was sentenced.

Sheriff Napier added: “I don’t see any reason why I shouldn’t get some reports on you, but you will be remanded in custody.”

