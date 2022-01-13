Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man caught driving while disqualified for 12th time ‘just found temptation too much’

By David McPhee
January 13, 2022, 10:16 am Updated: January 13, 2022, 12:04 pm
Disqualified driver Gavin Cruickshank
A man who was caught driving whilst disqualified for the 12th time found the “temptation just too much” and jumped behind the wheel, a court has heard.

Gavin Cruickshank, 60, was caught by police on the A93 in Banchory after he purchased a vehicle and took it for a spin because he got “bored”.

He has driving charges dating back to 2001 and has received “imprisonment after imprisonment” for driving while banned, Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told.

Cruickshank, who suffers from learning difficulties, admitted one charge of driving a motor vehicle whilst disqualified on January 10 this year.

He also pleaded guilty to driving without insurance during the same period.

‘I think boredom overcame him’

Asked by Sheriff Graeme Napier as to why Cruickshank was driving while disqualified for the 12th time, defence agent Laura Grace said: “It’s not a particularly good explanation.

“As I understand it, he purchased a vehicle about two weeks ago and had a plan in place that his friend would drive him and take him wherever he required to go.

“I think boredom essentially overcame him.

“He contacted his friend and requested that he come over to drive but the temptation was just too much with the vehicle being just outside the address.

“It is unfortunate given that it is five years from his last offence, but that is the position he finds himself in.”

Sheriff Graeme Napier told the 60-year-old he would get a criminal justice social work report and restriction of liberty order assessment carried out into the situation.

However, he told Cruickshank, of Bruce Court, Stonehaven, that he would be imprisoned until he was sentenced.

Sheriff Napier added: “I don’t see any reason why I shouldn’t get some reports on you, but you will be remanded in custody.”

