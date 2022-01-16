Serial domestic abuser told social worker he’d ‘blow up’ ex-partner’s home

An error occurred. Please try again.

A serial domestic abuser has avoided prison after he admitted telling a social worker he would “blow up” his ex-partner’s home.

Dillon Davidson appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court facing charges that he threatened to assault the woman – who was acting as his support worker – and made threats to harm his former partner.

The 26-year-old also sent intimidating and threatening emails and social media messages to his ex.

Davidson, a former chef in the Granite City, pleaded guilty to three charges of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner towards the social worker and his former partner.

The court heard how Davidson repeatedly shouted and swore at the female social worker and made threats of violence unless she supplied the address of his former partner – telling her he was going to kick his ex’s door down.

Months later he began sending the Ellon social worker menacing WhatsApp messages where he again swore at her.

The 26-year-old also stated that he would “blow up” the home of his former girlfriend.

‘You are a serial domestic abuser’

Defence agent Iain Hingston described Davidson’s behaviour as “unpleasant but not prolific”.

He added: “He has never shied away from what he has done and that is why he pleaded guilty at the first opportunity.

“I recognise the inevitability of a non-harassment order and Mr Davidson accepts that.”

Sheriff William Summers told the 26-year-old that he was facing “serious” charges involving a social worker and his former partner.

He added: “I was quite clear that you are a serial domestic abuser and the social work report suggests that there is limited acceptance of that by you.

“You have never previously served a custodial sentence and I am satisfied that there is an alternative to that.”

Sheriff Summers handed Davidson, of Deevale Terrace, Aberdeen, a community payback order with two years of supervision and ordered him to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work.

He also imposed a non-harassment order meaning Davidson can not approach his former partner for five years.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen, as well as the latest crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group HERE.