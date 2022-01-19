Former Royal protection chief appointed Moray’s top police officer

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A former Grampian Police officer who led the VIP protection of the Royals has been appointed in Moray’s top police job.

Chief Inspector Simon Reid becomes the region’s new Area Commander, replacing Chief Inspector Norman Stevenson, who had been in the role since 2019.

During his 20-year career Chief Inspector Reid has worked in frontline policing across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire and in intelligence roles. He also headed the North Royalty and VIP Planning Unit.

Latterly, he led Police Scotland’s national Emergency and Resilience Planning team.

Mr Reid said: “Throughout my various roles in policing, my real passion has always been working in an operational setting and I am delighted to be leading the team across Moray.

‘Moray is a special place’

“I’d like to thank my predecessor, Norman Stevenson, for his incredible support as he handed over to me and the positive impact that he has had on the area during his tenure.

“I seek to continue this work and move things forward in a positive manner in a number of key areas.

“Moray is a special place, not least to myself and my family.

“My wife considers Moray her childhood home, with many happy memories having been raised in the area by parents who both served at RAF Lossiemouth.

‘Strive to address the issues that matter most’

“While there have been significant challenges throughout the area due to the pandemic, we can look ahead to an exciting future thanks to a number of factors, such as the recently signed Moray Growth Deal, which will bring so many of us involved across the community even closer together.

“I look forward to supporting officers and staff throughout the region and strengthening our relationships with partners, as we all strive to address the issues that matter most to our communities and to ensure Moray remains a safe and secure place to live, work and visit.”

Chief Inspector Stevenson is taking on a cyber security role in Aberdeen, a Police Scotland spokesman said.