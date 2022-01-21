Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
New Moray police chief warns farmers are being targeted by cyber criminals

By Bryan Rutherford
January 21, 2022, 6:00 am

Moray’s new police chief has warned farmers to be on the alert for “evolving” criminal gangs who may target their rural properties’ IT systems.

Area Commander for Moray, Chief Inspector Simon Reid said cyber and rural crime as well as “hidden harms” like domestic abuse and child exploitation are some of his top priorities.

Ch Insp Reid has already joined his local officers on the beat to understand policing challenges facing them and he urged the public to come forward with their concerns or suggestions about where resources are needed the most.

In his first interview since taking on the role, Ch Insp Reid spoke of “huge challenges” for the force as the country comes out of the Covid-19 crisis.

He said: “One element that we do see in terms of the pandemic taking effect that causes challenges is cyber-enabled criminality.

“That’s something we’ve seen a rise in as people have become more reliant on technology.

“People feel they can anonymously undertake some of these acts of criminality, but we have specialist officers who are experts in managing to overcome these attempts to remain anonymous.

“Crime has evolved and will continue to evolve, and we will evolve with it in terms of our means by which we seek to detect and bring those responsible to justice and put them before the courts.”

Vulnerable to fraudsters

He said the north-east’s cybercrime team have seen phishing attempts – emails designed to dupe users into sharing personal information – and false invoices circulating to communities considered “vulnerable” to fraudsters, in particular farmers.

He said: “Farms are small businesses like any other and they’re equally susceptible to being targeted by those who might seek to take advantage of their IT system, so they’re vulnerable to cyber attack.

“These cybercrimes are massively impactive upon some of these small communities within the rural environment.”

Mr Reid also highlighted his worries over vulnerable Moray residents suffering in silence behind closed doors.

He said: “Hidden harms have led to huge challenges for many people.

“Things that are often hidden from public view – things such as domestic abuse and child sexual exploitation.

“Our officers are hugely vigilant to this and have been throughout the pandemic and continue to be.

“The reason why it causes us concern is because the lockdowns and the restrictions have resulted in far less direct contact for these vulnerable people with places they ordinarily might expect it – be that workplace, with friends, with families, with GP surgeries – who they may otherwise report or cause these issues to be highlighted to us.”

Positive work

Ch Insp Reid – who takes over role from Chief Inspector Norman Stevenson – encouraged locals to help him do it better.

He said: “I’ve managed to spend some time with our staff out and about on the beat to see their positive work in the area and their commitment to serving it.

“We have our ‘Your Police’ survey ongoing at the moment which allows people to feed in to say what their priorities are – what areas they wish us to focus on.”

