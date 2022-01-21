Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Pensioner, 82, allowed to keep licence despite causing crash with careless overtake of tractor

By Danny McKay
January 21, 2022, 6:00 am
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
An 82-year-old woman has been allowed to keep her licence – despite admitting causing a crash by carelessly overtaking a tractor.

Ann MacFarlane had been stuck behind the tractor on the A980 at Lumphanan for around two miles when she decided to try and overtake the vehicle as it made a turn.

But the pensioner misjudged the distance between her and a car coming in the opposite direction, forcing the vehicle to veer onto the verge and crash into a parapet.

Fiscal depute David Rodger told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened around 2.30pm on August 20 2021.

He said MacFarlane moved into the opposing carriageway to overtake the tractor while a witness was travelling in the other direction.

The witness was “forced to veer towards the verge” in order to avoid a collision with the pensioner’s vehicle, which was just one to two metres away.

Pensioner fined but keeps licence

The witness’s vehicle mounted the verge and collided with a parapet before coming to a stop, leaving the front damaged.

MacFarlane, of Premnay, Insch, pled guilty to a charge of careless driving.

Defence agent Sian Fish said her client had been travelling behind the tractor for around two miles and made her move as it was turning onto another road.

Ms Fish said: “Once it had almost fully turned onto the road, she tried to get past the end of the trailer.

“She had gone onto the opposing carriageway. She had seen the other car coming but thought she could make the overtake.

“She accepts there might not have been enough time for the overtake.”

Ms Fish asked for her client not to be disqualified from driving, explaining she lives in a remote area.

Sheriff Lesley Johnston ordered MacFarlane to pay a fine of £210 and gave her four penalty points.

