Former Aberdeen and Caley Thistle boss Steve Paterson accused of domestic abuse

By Jenni Gee
January 31, 2022, 5:00 pm
The case involving Steve Paterson called at Tain Sheriff Court
The case involving Steve Paterson called at Tain Sheriff Court

Former Aberdeen and Inverness Caley Thistle manager Steve Paterson has denied a charge of domestic abuse against his partner.

Paterson is accused of shouting and swearing at the woman as well as punching a pillow beside her and pushing her, causing her to fall to the floor.

But the former football manager – who is widely credited with the Caley Jags’ rise from the third to the first divisions during his seven-year tenure at the Highland club – denies all the allegations.

Paterson did not appear for a scheduled undertaking before Sheriff Gary Aitken at Tain Sherrif Court today.

The court was told that this was due to a positive Covid-19 test.

Former manager pleads ‘not guilty’

Instead, in his absence, solicitor Rory Gowans entered a plea of not guilty to a single charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner towards his partner.

The complaint alleges that between November 13 and November 22 last year, at an address in Dornoch, Paterson shouted and swore at his partner and called her offensive names.

It further alleges that 63-year-old Paterson repeatedly punched a pillow beside the woman and pushed her on the body, causing her to fall to the floor.

Paterson denies threatening or abusive behaviour

Paterson, of Bain Road, Elgin, was granted bail with special conditions that he does not enter Dornoch and does not approach or contact or attempt to approach or contact the woman.

The case is set for trial later this year.

Paterson started his career as a player at Nairn County before his talents were spotted by Manchester United.

His playing career was hampered by injury, but in the late 80s he reemerged onto the football scene as a manager to watch, with positions at Elgin and Huntly.

In 1995 he started a successful seven-year stint at Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

From 2002-2004 Paterson took the helm at Aberdeen, a relationship that ended when the Dons narrowly escaped relegation.

This was followed by a string of managerial appointments with other clubs across the north-east, including Peterhead and Fortmartine United.

