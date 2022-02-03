Drink-driving mum crashed 30ft down embankment with kids in the car

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Drink-driving mum crashed 30ft down embankment with kids in the car

By Jenni Gee
February 3, 2022, 5:04 pm Updated: February 4, 2022, 10:40 am
The drink-drive crash happened near the Kylesku Bridge
A mum who crashed her car down a 30ft embankment with two children inside was twice the drink-drive limit.

Cristine Morrison tried to overtake a slow-moving camper van on the A894 three miles north of the Kylesku Bridge but clipped a verge, went over a barrier and down the embankment.

When police arrived on the scene Morrison said she had had a glass of wine with her lunch three hours earlier.

Morrison, 41, appeared for sentencing at Inverness Sheriff Court having previously pled guilty to one charge of drink-driving and another of driving without due care or attention.

Driver was overtaking in ‘poor conditions’

Fiscal depute Karen Poke told the court the incident happened on October 21 last year when road conditions were poor with heavy rain showers, strong winds and surface water.

She said: “Police were required to attend a road traffic collision at the Skiag junction.

“The vehicle had clipped the near side of the verge of the northbound carriageway, broke up the verge and crossed both lanes, gone over the barrier and down the embankment.”

Occupants escaped crash uninjured

The court heard that the drop was about 30 feet, but all of the vehicle’s occupants, including two children, escaped uninjured.

Morrison’s solicitor Mhyrin Hill told the court that the incident has had a profound effect on her client, who had suffered mental health difficulties as a result.

She said: “She has stopped drinking since the accident and is now seeing an addiction counsellor.”

Sheriff Frazer told Morrison, of Inver Park, Lochinver: “It would appear that it is perhaps fortunate that none of you were injured.”

She was fined £540 and disqualified from driving for two years.

