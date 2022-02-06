Phishing, vishing or smishing? These are the terms you need to know to keep you safe from online fraudsters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Crime & Courts

Phishing, vishing or smishing? These are the terms you need to know to keep you safe from online fraudsters

By PC Mark Irvine
February 6, 2022, 6:00 am
PC Mark Irvine highlights some of the most common terms connected to online fraud.
PC Mark Irvine highlights some of the most common terms connected to online fraud.

My role as a crime reduction officer for North East Division does not always involve physical crimes.

What we are seeing more of these days, are members of the public being subject to online criminal activity, where they are defrauded of money, or surrender their personal information or bank details.

To avoid becoming a victim of online crime you don’t need to be a computer expert and by being aware of the most common type of scams used online, you can help prevent yourself falling victim.

There are many different types of fraud reported in the media every day, so we compiled a list of the most common terms used and an explanation of what they mean.

Virus/Malware: A malicious piece of code which can make copies of itself to spread and cause damage. Introduced from an e-mail or Internet download with the ability to spread itself to other computers.

Adware: Software that automatically downloads and displays advertisements in “pop-up” windows as you browse the Internet. Often installed without your knowledge.

E-mail attachments: Be very careful of e-mail messages containing attachments from unknown sources and from friends, as they can potentially contain viruses and other forms of malware.

Hoax e-mail: Chain letters or other messages intended to cause nuisance or spread alarm. They could be from banks asking you to confirm account details or credit card numbers. Delete them, banks will never ask for sensitive information to be put in an e-mail.

Identity theft: Stealing personal information to use for fraudulent means. Hoax e-mails can also be considerably more dangerous if you act upon their instructions.

Phishing: The practice of trying to obtain personal information by pretending to be a legitimate organisation. They trick users into clicking a bad link that will download malware, or direct them to a fake website.

Smishing: Takes place over text or messaging services like WhatsApp. Instructions to click on a link, direct you to a fraudulent website which collects personal and payment details. Missed postal deliveries are commonly used.

Vishing: Refers to over-the-phone fraud where criminals will call you, posing as your bank or another seemingly reputable company, to verbally obtain sensitive data such as passwords.

Ransomware: A relatively new, but increasingly common, variant of malware that seizes control of a victim’s data and demands a ransom for its release.

Spam: Junk e-mail messages. The sheer volume of junk mail can affect the performance of their computer systems and the network they are connected to.

Spyware: Software installed without a user’s knowledge that interferes with their use of the computer. Usually comes when you install “free” programs downloaded from the Internet.

Trojan: Software masquerading as something else in order to gain access to a computer. Appears legitimate, but infects your computer with viruses and other forms of malware.

Worm: Very similar to a virus, it can create and send copies of itself to other computers. Exploits security holes in your software and can significantly slow your computer down.

More from our crime and courts team

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]