Thug jailed over 'persistent' abuse of partner in Aberdeen

By Danny McKay
February 8, 2022, 6:00 am
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
A “persistent” domestic abuser has been jailed after being convicted over a string of violent incidents in Aberdeen.

Martin Liddle subjected his partner to abuse in January last year including grabbing her by the hair, dragging her and throwing her onto a sofa, throwing a glass at her and headbutting her.

The 29-year-old was found guilty of two charges by a jury following a trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

He was found guilty of engaging in a course of behaviour which was abusive of his partner between January 4 and 26 last year.

Liddle repeatedly punched the woman on the head, repeatedly grabbed her by the hair, dragged her, threw her onto a sofa and threw a glass container at her, causing it to smash.

He also pushed her head against a wall, grabbed her by the head and pushed her against a wall, struck her head against a doorframe, grabbed and pushed her on the body, and headbutted her, all to her injury.

The incidents took place at an address in Aberdeen.

Woman left with ‘quite significant injuries’

Liddle was also convicted of breaching a bail condition preventing him from contacting the woman.

Following the verdict in the case, sentence was deferred for reports, and now Liddle has appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court via video link to learn his fate.

Defence agent Stephanie Clinkscale said her client, who had denied the charges against him, had been remanded in custody since January 29 last year.

Sheriff Graham Buchanan commented on the “sheer persistence of abuse” involved.

Addressing Liddle, a prisoner of HMP Grampian, directly, the sheriff said: “You were convicted by the jury of quite a serious course of conduct of domestic abuse.

“The complainer suffered quite significant injuries, particularly one to her face which we all saw in photos which were thoroughly unpleasant.

“It’s clear to me that, given the seriousness of your conduct towards her, only a custodial sentence is appropriate.”

He jailed Liddle for 26 months, backdated to January 29 2021 when he was first remanded, and imposed a three-year non-harassment order.

