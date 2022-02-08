‘It’s a bit of a miracle’: Amazing story of how rucksack stolen in France is reunited with Highland visitor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘It’s a bit of a miracle’: Amazing story of how rucksack stolen in France is reunited with Highland visitor

By David Mackay
February 8, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: February 8, 2022, 11:28 am
Delphine Prevost, pictured left, reuniting Colin Macaulay and Anne Macaulay with the stolen rucksack in Toulouse.
Delphine Prevost, pictured left, reuniting Colin Macaulay and Anne Macaulay with the stolen rucksack in Toulouse.

When Colin Macaulay’s bright blue rucksack containing essential medical equipment and a Valentine’s card for his beloved wife Anne was stolen on a holiday in France, he believed he would never see it again.

The bag was recovered by Toulouse couple Delphine Prevost and Nicolas Bouisset, who grew suspicious when it was moved to the rubbish after a day outside their building.

With no clue of who the bag belonged to, they immediately set about investigating how to return it to its rightful owner.

What followed was a heart-warming story of how the power of the internet put the two couples in contact within 30 minutes – and returned the bag to them.

But how did the dedicated French couple and the power of social media combine to reunite Mr Macaulay with his backpack, minus only 20 Creme Eggs, a bottle of whisky and a jumper, through insurmountable odds?

Here’s how it was done.

The theft

Retired former Nairn councillor Colin Macaulay and his wife Anne, who was depute head teacher at Nairn Academy, were in the south of France to relax at their property in Beziers, which they bought in 2015.

The couple joined thronging crowds in Toulouse on Thursday to board a late-running train to the ancient hotspot, which is one of the country’s oldest cities.

Mr Macaulay needs poles to walk and a kind-hearted French commuter, seeing the couple struggling with the rucksack in the busy station, helped them onto the train.

However, their relaxing holiday to the Mediterranean coast would quickly take an unexpected turn.

Anne and Colin Macaulay on a city centre balcony.
Anne and Colin Macaulay on holiday in France.

Mr Macaulay said: “We put the rucksack on the first luggage rack and we were just three or four rows of seats away.

“We began to get settled and then locked round and the rucksack was gone, within just two or three minutes. We hadn’t even left the station.

“I stuck my head out the door but couldn’t see anyone with it. Anne went out of the train but was basically just shepherded back on the train.”

Stolen were Mr Macaualay’s CPAP sleep apnoea breathing machine, which he has relied on for 14 years to ensure he doesn’t stop breathing while sleeping, as well as medical tablets.

The breathing mask that was in the stolen rucksack.
Colin Macaulay’s sleep apnoea machine that was stolen in the rucksack.

Anxious conversations with GPs in what French they could speak were arranged when they arrived in Beziers to ensure arrangements were made for the medication.

But what happened to the bag?

The first clues

Delphine and Nicolas first clocked the distinctive bright blue backpack outside their building when they returned home on Friday – initially believing it belonged to a local resident who had briefly left it outside.

It was when they noticed the packed bag had been moved to the rubbish on Saturday that they began to get suspicious.

Deciding to look inside, they found the bag packed with a breathing mask for sleep apnoea and, heartbreakingly, a Valentine’s card destined for the owner’s wife.

A map showing Beziers and Toulouse in France.

Mrs Prevost said: “When we saw them we realised this is definitely not normal, they shouldn’t be there, something isn’t right – so we took the bag with us.

“We emptied it to look for clues for who it belongs to and it was clear the person was British.”

Pulling out a Tesco Clubcard and a Nectar card were the first confirmed signs the owner of the bag was not from France.

However, calls to Tesco and Nectar to appeal for help were stonewalled with the operators saying they could not help due to data protection rules.

Frustrated, Mrs Prevost and Mr Bouisset began to think again about how to return the bag to its owner.

Power of social media

Thwarted in their initial attempts to find the owner, Mrs Prevost and Mr Bouisset began to delve further into the rucksack for clues.

When they pulled out a map with a Scottish saltire and a box of tablet, they deduced the owner was likely a Scottish visitor.

Mrs Prevost took her search online, posting an appeal with images of the bag and its contents on an Edinburgh lost and found group on Facebook.

UPDATE- The owner has been located Hi! My name is Delphine, I live in France, in Toulouse and I found a bag that I…

Posted by Lostbox on Sunday, 6 February 2022

Very quickly tips and suggestions began flooding in with ideas about how to trace the mystery Scottish visitor with the rucksack stolen in France – before one person said they had already worked out who it was.

Mrs Prevost said: “I got some advice to put it on the Lostbox group, so I did that, and immediately many, many messages came very quickly.

“Within 30 minutes I had someone tell me they had identified the man because he used the same breathing machine and was in a Facebook group with him where he had posted pictures of being in Toulouse.”

The reunion

After being put in contact with each other the two couples met in Toulouse on Monday to hand over the stolen bag.

And after the whirlwind experience, they enjoyed lunch together in the French city – before making arrangements to meet again before the Macaulays return home to Nairn.

Mr Macaulay said: “Ever since we heard it was found, Anne and I have just been sighing and saying ‘What a relief.’

Delphine Prevost, pictured left, reuniting Colin Macaulay and Anne Macaulay with the stolen rucksack in Toulouse.
Reunited with the stolen rucksack in France. Pictured: Delphine Prevost, Colin Macaulay, Anne Macaulay.

“The only things missing from it were a nice bottle of malt for some French friends, his wife really likes Crème Eggs, so there were 20 Creme Eggs missing, and a new cashmere jumper and a Macaulay tartan scarf – they didn’t take the Scottish tablet.

“It’s just an amazing thing to know that people, total strangers, were so eager to help us – it restores your faith in humanity and shows the good that can come from social media. It’s a bit of a miracle.

“Delphine and Nicolas are a lovely young French couple. I hope we’re able to offer them some hospitality in Nairn one day.”

