Man who sent naked Snapchat pics to 14-year-old girl avoids prison sentence

By David McPhee
February 8, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: February 8, 2022, 11:51 am
Stewart Barclay sent naked pictures to a 14-year-old girl. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
Stewart Barclay sent naked pictures to a 14-year-old girl. Picture by Kenny Elrick.

A Turriff pervert who sent naked pictures of himself to a teenage girl on Snapchat has been placed on the sex offenders register.

Stewart Barclay, 21, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and admitted sending the graphic sexual images to the 14-year-old girl on several occasions.

The court heard that he befriended her on the social media app before sending several naked pictures of himself.

He also requested that she sent pictures in return, which the girl declined.

Barclay later admitted to police he wanted to “form a romantic relationship” with the child and was aware she was underage.

Barclay pleaded guilty to one charge of coercing a child to send sexual images and of having communicated indecently with her.

Accused asked teen to send pics of ‘figure and bottom’

Fiscal depute Ruaridh McAlister told the court that on October 16 2020 Barclay sent a Snapchat friend request to the girl and sent a selfie.

The girl sent a selfie back and said she remembered telling Barclay her age during those early exchanges.

However, the conversation soon turned sexual with Barclay telling her he “loved her, had a crush on her and wanted them to be more than friends”.

Despite the girl telling Barclay she didn’t want a relationship but considered them friends he repeatedly asked her to send pictures of her “figure and bottom”.

Barclay then sent a picture of himself in a state of undress before sending a naked picture of himself with his face hidden.

He then sent another message another indecent image of himself naked and in front of a mirror.

The teenager told Barclay on these occasions that she didn’t wish to receive such pictures and he apologised.

Police looking into Barclay’s online behaviour contacted the girl and she provided a statement outlining the messages Barclay had sent her.

On being interviewed by police at Fraserburgh Police Station, Barclay admitted to being sexually attracted to the girl and “said he hoped to form a romantic relationship with her”.

He also confirmed to cops that he knew she was under 16 years of age.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court building
Aberdeen Sheriff Court

Defence agent Peter Keene told the court that his client is known to social workers in the Turriff area and that he was working “well with them”.

He added: “At home, a new puppy has arrived and that is taking up his attention at the moment.”

Sheriff William Summers described Barclay’s actions towards the teenager as a “disturbing”.

He added: “You need to understand that if this sort of behaviour continues then it is only a matter of time before a meaningful custodial sentence will be imposed.”

As an alternative to a prison sentence, Sheriff Summers handed Barclay a community payback order with 18 months supervision and ordered him to carry out 210 hours of unpaid work.

He also placed Barclay, of Ardinn Crescent, Turriff, on the sex offenders register for 18 months.

