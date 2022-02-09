Former Aberdeen City Council worker caught dealing cocaine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Former Aberdeen City Council worker caught dealing cocaine

By Kathryn Wylie
February 9, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: February 9, 2022, 5:38 pm
Marc Nicolson leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Marc Nicolson leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

A former Aberdeen City Council worker who was clocked selling cocaine worth around £2,000 in the city has been spared jail.

Marc Nicolson was clocked by undercover police handing over cocaine worth almost £2,000 to a man in a van outside Aberdeen’s Rosehill Court.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard how the 33-year-old had been of previous “exemplary character” before his apparent fall from grace when he was caught dealing the Class A drug.

Fiscal depute David Ballock said the council employee was spied by officers in an unmarked patrol car at around 2pm on November 20 2020.

Rosehill Court

“They saw the accused approaching the driver’s side door of the white van and passing something on to the driver,” he said. “He entered Rosehill Court and the other individual drove away.

“Officers followed and stopped the van and the driver was searched.

“A clear back containing a white substance was found in his jacket and another was seized from the central console of the van.”

One large back contained 15.9 grammes of cocaine with a potential street value of £1,900.

“This individual said he had received the cocaine from the accused,” the fiscal added.

A second smaller bag contained 2.4 grammes of cocaine with a potential street value of £300.

‘Foolish behaviour’

Sheriff Graham Buchanan told Nicolson this level of drug-dealing would often warrant a jail term, but said given his previous “exemplary character” an alternative could be found.

He said: “This behaviour strikes me as inexplicable because you are in a position of previous exemplary character.

“You are in employment, you have a family and to get involved in behaviour like this put you are a risk of imprisonment.

“I can see from the social work report you recognise how foolish your behaviour was.”

Aberdeen Sheriff Court building
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

He added that given Nicolson’s age lack of previous convictions had been considered but warned that he may not be entitled to such treatment should there be any repeat offending.

Nicolson, of Raeden Crescent, Aberdeen, admitted a single charge of being concerned in the supply of drugs.

He was ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work.

Though Nicolson worked for Aberdeen City Council at the time of the offence he is no longer employed by the local authority.

