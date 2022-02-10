Man attacked girlfriend then threatened to sexually assault police officer’s grandchild

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man attacked girlfriend then threatened to sexually assault police officer’s grandchild

By Jenni Gee
February 10, 2022, 5:00 pm
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court

A man who hit his girlfriend in the face threatened to sexually assault a police officer’s grandchild when they came to arrest him.

Connor McInearney struck the woman during an argument, bruising her eye and cutting her nose.

But when police showed up he made racial slurs and threatened to kill them and their families, along with the sexual threat towards an officer’s grandson.

McInearney, 25, of no fixed abode, appeared for sentencing via videolink from custody at Inverness Sheriff Court having previously pled guilty to charges of assault to injury and threatening or abusive behaviour as well as a breach of his bail conditions following the incident.

Fiscal depute Emily Hood told the court that the incident had begun at an address in Kingussie on September 10 last year, with a disagreement between McInearney and his then partner.

She said: “The accused and his partner at the time had been home and an argument had taken place. During the course of this the accused struck his partner.”

Woman injured in attack

The court heard that the woman was left with bruising to her left eye, swelling to her right cheekbone and a cut on her nose, which was bleeding.

Police were called but as they detained McInearney and took him to Burnett Road Police Station he made repeated threats towards them and their families.

Miss Hood told the court that McInearney used racial slurs towards the officers, uttered offensive remarks and made threats including: “I’m going to murder you and your family” and “I’m going to put a kitchen knife up in your jugular.”

Sexual threat to grandchild

The court heard he also made a sexual threat toward an officer’s grandchild.

Solicitor Patrick O’Dea, for McInearney, told the court that a period in custody had given his client, a plant operator, “time to reflect”.

He conceded that: “He has let himself down.”

Referring to the day of the incident he said: “He was under the influence of quite a lot of alcohol. Not an excuse but probably explains, to some degree, what happened.”

“He accepts that the comments made to the constables in the circumstances were appalling,” Mr O’Dea added.

Sheriff Margaret Neilson said: “Whatever the provocation was he should not have acted as he did. I have got no option other than to impose a custodial sentence.”

She jailed McInearney for nine months, backdated to January 17.

She also imposed a two-year non-harassment order, preventing McInearney from contacting his former partner.

