Jail for man who trashed council flat during valium and Buckfast bender

By Kathryn Wylie
February 11, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: February 11, 2022, 11:51 am
Derek Ellington appeared in court for throwing furniture out of his Shapinsay Court flat.
A destructive tenant who trashed his council flat during a valium and Buckfast-fuelled bender has been jailed.

Derek Ellington smashed four large windows in his top-floor city flat before flinging out a sofa, fridge, bed, tables and tins of food upon hearing he was being evicted.

The 35-year-old had taken counterfeit valium and been drinking Buckfast in his one-bedroom home at the time at around 9pm on April 16 last year.

It took half a dozen police officers to cordon off the scene around the Shapinsay Court property as large shards of glass tumbled to the ground and parked cars had their windscreens smashed by the falling furniture.

When he finally allowed police entry he told them he was being “moved on” from the flat by the council, and wasn’t happy about it.

Sofa and bed went tumbling down

Fiscal depute Lucy Simpson said he caused damage totalling almost £2,000 to both the Aberdeen City Council-owned flat and three parked cars.

“Large shards of glass from within the flat were later observed on the footpath and embedded in the surrounding ground.

“Police observed him throwing various household items including an iron, glass bottles and tins of food out of the front of the property.

“These items struck a number of cars that were parked below.”

Cocktail of drink and drugs

Defence agent Paul Barnett said unemployed Ellington was at a “low ebb” at the time and the cocktail of drugs and drink had not gone down well.

“He had taken a number of counterfeit valium tablets that he had sourced online and combined that with Buckfast,” he said.

“He has difficulty recollecting the offence but recognises he was acting completely erratically and takes full responsibility for hits actions and that it was his choice to consume what he consumed.

“He stressed that he had no intention of hurting anyone and regrets the damage to the property.”

Aberdeen Sheriff Court building
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

Sheriff William Summers said he had no alternative but to jail him given his past crimes for dishonesty and public disorder.

“I am sure that you don’t need me to tell you that your behaviour was grossly irresponsible and extremely dangerous,” the sheriff added. “You are fortunate indeed nobody was injured.”

Ellington, of Whitehouse Street, Aberdeen, came prepared with his suitcase and was imprisoned for 15 months.

