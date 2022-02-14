Aberdeen man jailed for historic sex abuse on schoolboys

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Crime & Courts

Aberdeen man jailed for historic sex abuse on schoolboys

By Dave Finlay
February 14, 2022, 5:00 pm
Christopher Duncan was sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh
Christopher Duncan was sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh

A sex offender who preyed on young boys more than three decades ago was today jailed for three years and nine months after his historical crimes caught up with him.

Christopher Duncan indecently assaulted one youngster at a primary school in Aberdeen and at a scrapyard during a campaign of abuse that spanned a decade.

Duncan, now aged 57, committed five sex crimes against children when he was aged between 12 and 23 from 1976 to 1986 in the city.

A judge told him at the High Court in Edinburgh that it was plain from a victim impact statement prepared by one of the victims that he “remains severely traumatised by your abuse of him”.

Lord Burns said: “The abuse is serious abuse but I take account …of your age at the time and the years that have passed since the abuse.”

He said: “It is perfectly clear to me that this course of conduct took place at an early stage of your life.”

Lord Burns said Duncan had refrained from further offending in the intervening years and held down a job for more than 35 years.

‘He is not a risk to the public’

The judge told him that in the circumstances he could deal with him more leniently than he would otherwise have done.

But Lord Burns added: “Although you are a first offender I consider a custodial sentence is inevitable here because of the serious nature of this offending and the fact you persisted in that until you were 23.”

The judge told Duncan, formerly of Great Northern Road, Aberdeen, that he would remain on the sex offenders’ register indefinitely following the sentencing hearing.

Duncan had earlier stood trial at the High Court in Aberdeen last year when he denied a series of charges, but he was found guilty of three charges of indecently assaulting two boys when they were aged 13 and 14 and a further two offences of indecent conduct.

All the offending took place at houses and other locations in Aberdeen.

Defence counsel David Moggach said: “There has been no offending in the last 36 years and he has been a law-abiding citizen throughout that period.”

“Given that he has not offended in the last 36 years and this all relates to when he was a young man, he is not a risk to the public,” he told the court.

The jail sentence was backdated to December 13 when Duncan was taken into custody. Duncan followed the sentencing proceedings via a TV link to prison.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen, as well as the latest crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group HERE.   

More from our crime and courts team

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]