Four men appear in court following £450,000 cannabis seizure in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Crime & Courts

Four men appear in court following £450,000 cannabis seizure in Aberdeen

By David McPhee
February 16, 2022, 11:45 am
The cannabis was seized from Hillview Road in Altens.
The cannabis was seized from Hillview Road in Altens.

Four men have appeared in court following the discovery of £450,000 worth of drugs in Aberdeen.

Steven Clark, 40, Sean Imlach, 52, Paul Tattersal, 47, and Tarlochan Masana, 41, have all been hit with drugs charges after cops seized the six-figure cannabis haul at an East Tullos Industrial Estate over the weekend.

Imlach is facing three charges of producing a controlled drug with intent to supply, while Clark faces two charges related to the same offences.

Tattersal also faces two charges of production and supply of a controlled drug.

Masana has been charged with one count of intent to supply cannabis.

Police carried out early morning raid

Police officers carried out a search of the premises on Hillview Road in Aberdeen at 9.10am on Saturday, February 12.

Following an extensive search of the premises, officers recovered a large quantity of cannabis.

Officers estimated the drugs to have a street value of £450,000. A five-figure sum of cash was also recovered.

All four men made no plea when they appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

Masana, whose address was given as Warley, West Midlands, is the only man not from Aberdeen.

Clark was remanded in custody, while the other three were released on bail.

The drugs were found in Hillview Road, Altens.

‘This was significant recovery’

Following the drug discovery, Detective Inspector Robin Sim said: “This was significant recovery and as a result, we have taken an estimate of £450,000 worth of drugs off the streets.

“Serious organised crime and drugs misuse brings nothing but misery to our local communities.

“I want to reassure the public that Police Scotland will continue to use every tool and tactic at our disposal to disrupt the activities of those involved in serious organised crime.

“We will also do all that we can to stop these illegal substances from causing harm on our streets.”

A History of Drugs: The inside story of the biggest drugs gangs to hit the north-east

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen, as well as the latest crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group HERE. 

More from our crime and courts team

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]