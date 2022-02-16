Four men appear in court following £450,000 cannabis seizure in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Four men have appeared in court following the discovery of £450,000 worth of drugs in Aberdeen.

Steven Clark, 40, Sean Imlach, 52, Paul Tattersal, 47, and Tarlochan Masana, 41, have all been hit with drugs charges after cops seized the six-figure cannabis haul at an East Tullos Industrial Estate over the weekend.

Imlach is facing three charges of producing a controlled drug with intent to supply, while Clark faces two charges related to the same offences.

Tattersal also faces two charges of production and supply of a controlled drug.

Masana has been charged with one count of intent to supply cannabis.

Police carried out early morning raid

Police officers carried out a search of the premises on Hillview Road in Aberdeen at 9.10am on Saturday, February 12.

Following an extensive search of the premises, officers recovered a large quantity of cannabis.

Officers estimated the drugs to have a street value of £450,000. A five-figure sum of cash was also recovered.

All four men made no plea when they appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

Masana, whose address was given as Warley, West Midlands, is the only man not from Aberdeen.

Clark was remanded in custody, while the other three were released on bail.

‘This was significant recovery’

Following the drug discovery, Detective Inspector Robin Sim said: “This was significant recovery and as a result, we have taken an estimate of £450,000 worth of drugs off the streets.

“Serious organised crime and drugs misuse brings nothing but misery to our local communities.

“I want to reassure the public that Police Scotland will continue to use every tool and tactic at our disposal to disrupt the activities of those involved in serious organised crime.

“We will also do all that we can to stop these illegal substances from causing harm on our streets.”

