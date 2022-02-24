Aberdeenshire man fined for calling police ‘spastics’ claimed he didn’t know it was offensive

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man who called police “spastics” when they attended at his home has been fined – but claimed he wasn’t aware the term was offensive.

Father-of-two Paul Vass appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and admitted subjecting police to a foul-mouthed tirade at his house in Kintore, Aberdeenshire.

Officers who attended at Vass’ home reported that he “seemed to be under the influence” before he became “volatile”.

He then called the constables “spastics”.

His solicitor claimed that Vass, 38, wasn’t aware that the meaning of the word had now become offensive.

Vass pleaded guilty to one charge of acting in an aggressive manner towards police officers and uttering prejudiced remarks related to disability.

He also admitted refusing to supply the police with a breath test following a car accident that had occurred earlier that day.

Accused became volatile and was shouting and swearing

Fiscal depute Kirsty Martin told the court that police had called at Vass’ home on January 2 this year on an unrelated matter but noted upon engaging with him that he appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.

She added: “The constables noted that the accused’s behaviour was becoming more and more volatile and around this time he started shouting and swearing – calling the officers ‘spastics’ and ‘tubes’.

“Due to this behaviour, the accused was arrested and was taken to Kittybrewster Custody Suite.”

Solicitor says accused considered word ‘simply general insult’

Defence agent Kevin Longino told the court that “alcohol clearly played a part in this, which is not an excuse in any way”.

He added: “He understands and accepts that and apologises for the behaviour.

“But I think we have actually reached the point where people of a certain age are unaware of the origin of certain words.

“Mr Vass definitely apologises for using the word but it means nothing to him – it is simply a general insult.

“But the law is the law and that is where you can get mixed up.”

Sheriff Lesley Johnston described the offence as “an unfortunate incident”, telling Vass: “I am hopeful that you will not come through the court again and have learned your lesson from this.”

She fined Vass, of Birch Wood, Kintore, £650 and handed him three penalty points for refusing to take a breath test.

