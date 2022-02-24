Aberdeenshire man fined for calling police ‘spastics’ claimed he didn’t know it was offensive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeenshire man fined for calling police ‘spastics’ claimed he didn’t know it was offensive

By David McPhee
February 24, 2022, 8:29 am
Paul Vass leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media 23-02-2022
Paul Vass leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media 23-02-2022

A man who called police “spastics” when they attended at his home has been fined – but claimed he wasn’t aware the term was offensive.

Father-of-two Paul Vass appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and admitted subjecting police to a foul-mouthed tirade at his house in Kintore, Aberdeenshire.

Officers who attended at Vass’ home reported that he “seemed to be under the influence” before he became “volatile”.

He then called the constables “spastics”.

His solicitor claimed that Vass, 38, wasn’t aware that the meaning of the word had now become offensive.

Vass pleaded guilty to one charge of acting in an aggressive manner towards police officers and uttering prejudiced remarks related to disability.

He also admitted refusing to supply the police with a breath test following a car accident that had occurred earlier that day.

Accused became volatile and was shouting and swearing

Fiscal depute Kirsty Martin told the court that police had called at Vass’ home on January 2 this year on an unrelated matter but noted upon engaging with him that he appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.

She added: “The constables noted that the accused’s behaviour was becoming more and more volatile and around this time he started shouting and swearing – calling the officers ‘spastics’ and ‘tubes’.

“Due to this behaviour, the accused was arrested and was taken to Kittybrewster Custody Suite.”

Aberdeen Sheriff Court building
Aberdeen Sheriff Court

Solicitor says accused considered word ‘simply general insult’

Defence agent Kevin Longino told the court that “alcohol clearly played a part in this, which is not an excuse in any way”.

He added: “He understands and accepts that and apologises for the behaviour.

“But I think we have actually reached the point where people of a certain age are unaware of the origin of certain words.

“Mr Vass definitely apologises for using the word but it means nothing to him – it is simply a general insult.

“But the law is the law and that is where you can get mixed up.”

Sheriff Lesley Johnston described the offence as “an unfortunate incident”, telling Vass: “I am hopeful that you will not come through the court again and have learned your lesson from this.”

She fined Vass, of Birch Wood, Kintore, £650 and handed him three penalty points for refusing to take a breath test.

