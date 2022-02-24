Aberdeen thug jailed for kneeing Lidl worker in the groin

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been jailed after he kneed a Lidl worker in the groin.

Rhyan Potts, 24, got into an altercation with the worker who suspected him of shoplifting after he was loitering in the store.

As a struggle ensued, Potts then repeatedly punched and kicked the man to the body as both were on the ground.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard that as the worker was kneed in the groin as he tried to stop Potts from leaving the scene.

Potts pleaded guilty to one charge of assaulting the Lidl worker by punching, kicking and striking him with his knee.

Punches were thrown at Lidl worker

Fiscal depute Kirsty Martin told the court that the worker observed Potts within the store and as he moved towards the exit the staff member went to challenge him.

She added: “The complainer thereafter took hold of the accused to stop him leaving the store.

“In response, the accused began to struggle violently, causing both of them to fall to the ground.

“Another worker witnessed the accused throwing punches as the complainer was on the ground.

“She saw the accused then gather his belongings and as the complainer attempted to intervene he was struck by the accused’s knee to the groin.”

Accused was trying to get drink fix, says lawyer

Defence agent David Sutherland told the court that Potts had struggled with drug and alcohol-related issues in the past.

He said: “This came about because of his desire to reach his next drink fix.

“However, he has since had some time to reflect on this situation.”

Sheriff Lesley Johnston told Potts she “really has no other option” than to impose a custodial sentence due to his previous convictions.

She said: “You’ve got a long list of previous convictions and analogous convictions for assault.

“I really see no other option today other than a custodial sentence.”

Sheriff Johnston sentenced Potts, of Brodinch Road, Aberdeen, to 120 days in prison.

