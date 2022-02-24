Aberdeen thug jailed for kneeing Lidl worker in the groin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Crime & Courts

Aberdeen thug jailed for kneeing Lidl worker in the groin

By David McPhee
February 24, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: February 24, 2022, 11:53 am
Rhyan Potts attacked a Lidl worker.
Rhyan Potts attacked a Lidl worker.

A man has been jailed after he kneed a Lidl worker in the groin.

Rhyan Potts, 24, got into an altercation with the worker who suspected him of shoplifting after he was loitering in the store.

As a struggle ensued, Potts then repeatedly punched and kicked the man to the body as both were on the ground.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard that as the worker was kneed in the groin as he tried to stop Potts from leaving the scene.

Potts pleaded guilty to one charge of assaulting the Lidl worker by punching, kicking and striking him with his knee.

Punches were thrown at Lidl worker

Fiscal depute Kirsty Martin told the court that the worker observed Potts within the store and as he moved towards the exit the staff member went to challenge him.

She added: “The complainer thereafter took hold of the accused to stop him leaving the store.

“In response, the accused began to struggle violently, causing both of them to fall to the ground.

“Another worker witnessed the accused throwing punches as the complainer was on the ground.

“She saw the accused then gather his belongings and as the complainer attempted to intervene he was struck by the accused’s knee to the groin.”

Accused was trying to get drink fix, says lawyer

Defence agent David Sutherland told the court that Potts had struggled with drug and alcohol-related issues in the past.

He said: “This came about because of his desire to reach his next drink fix.

“However, he has since had some time to reflect on this situation.”

Sheriff Lesley Johnston told Potts she “really has no other option” than to impose a custodial sentence due to his previous convictions.

She said: “You’ve got a long list of previous convictions and analogous convictions for assault.

“I really see no other option today other than a custodial sentence.”

Sheriff Johnston sentenced Potts, of Brodinch Road, Aberdeen, to 120 days in prison.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen, as well as the latest crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group HERE.   

More from our crime and courts team

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]