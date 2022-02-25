‘I will kill you’: Domestic abuser’s chilling threat to partner after four-day drinking binge

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has appeared in court for domestic abuse after threatening to kill his partner during a four-day drinking binge.

Donald Macaulay made the threat as the woman called 999 for help after he grabbed her by the neck.

He told the woman: “That will be the last thing you will do.”

Macaulay, 65, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court, where he admitted a single charge of engaging in a course of behaviour which was abusive of his partner.

Fiscal depute Victoria Silver told the court that the incident began on January 13 of this year when Macaulay was on “a drinking binge”.

The court heard that Macaulay began acting aggressively towards the woman and called her derogatory names.

“The behaviour continued over a period of four days up to 16th Jan,” Ms Silver told the court.

She said that evening the woman saw Macaulay and he again called her by derogatory names, after which she challenged him and an altercation ensued, during which she slapped his face.

‘I will kill you’

He then grabbed her by her neck and pushed her backwards, however the woman managed to dial 999.

It was at this point Macaulay swore at her and told her: “That will be the last thing you do – I will kill you.”

Macaulay, of Bishop’s View, Inverness, declined the opportunity for legal advice before admitting the charge before Sheriff Ian Cruickshank, who deferred sentencing for reports.

Macaulay was released on bail and advised to seek counsel in the meantime.