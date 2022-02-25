‘I will kill you’: Domestic abuser’s chilling threat to partner after four-day drinking binge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘I will kill you’: Domestic abuser’s chilling threat to partner after four-day drinking binge

By Jenni Gee
February 25, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: February 25, 2022, 11:54 am
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court

A man has appeared in court for domestic abuse after threatening to kill his partner during a four-day drinking binge.

Donald Macaulay made the threat as the woman called 999 for help after he grabbed her by the neck.

He told the woman: “That will be the last thing you will do.”

Macaulay, 65, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court, where he admitted a single charge of engaging in a course of behaviour which was abusive of his partner.

Fiscal depute Victoria Silver told the court that the incident began on January 13 of this year when Macaulay was on “a drinking binge”.

The court heard that Macaulay began acting aggressively towards the woman and called her derogatory names.

“The behaviour continued over a period of four days up to 16th Jan,” Ms Silver told the court.

She said that evening the woman saw Macaulay and he again called her by derogatory names, after which she challenged him and an altercation ensued, during which she slapped his face.

‘I will kill you’

He then grabbed her by her neck and pushed her backwards, however the woman managed to dial 999.

It was at this point Macaulay swore at her and told her: “That will be the last thing you do – I will kill you.”

Macaulay, of Bishop’s View, Inverness, declined the opportunity for legal advice before admitting the charge before Sheriff Ian Cruickshank, who deferred sentencing for reports.

Macaulay was released on bail and advised to seek counsel in the meantime.

