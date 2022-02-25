Inverness mum dealt diazepam from her kitchen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Crime & Courts

Inverness mum dealt diazepam from her kitchen

By Jenni Gee
February 25, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: February 25, 2022, 11:53 am
Packets of diazepam were found in the kitchen cupboard
Packets of diazepam were found in the kitchen cupboard

A mum who dealt diazepam out of her kitchen cupboards has been handed 120 hours of unpaid work.

Police searched the home of Stacey Wallace after being told she was selling the drug and found packets of the pills stashed in a kitchen cupboard.

Messages on her phone showed she had been ordering the drug to be delivered to her home, before selling it on to others.

Wallace, 31, appeared for sentencing at Inverness Sheriff Court having previously pled guilty to a single charge of being concerned in the supply of the Class C drug.

Fiscal depute Victoria Silver told the court that officers had searched Wallace’s Inverness home in January 2020 after receiving intelligence that she was selling diazepam.

She said: “A number of items were found within the home.”

Twenty-one packets of diazepam were discovered in a kitchen cupboard, she added.

Mum dealt diazepam on mobile

Officers also seized Wallace’s mobile phone, which contained WhatsApp messages that showed that she had been ordering quantities of the drug to her home address.

Ms Silver told the court that there were also messages from customers asking Wallace if she “had anything in”.

Solicitor Mhyrin Hill told the court that mum-of-three Wallace had “turned her life around” with the help of a new partner since the offence.

“She does not shy away from having had substance abuse issues in the past. She has been addressing these issues and is on the straight and narrow,” she added.

‘Complete and utter regret’

Miss Hill said: “She has complete and utter regret. She feels a great amount of shame surrounding this offence.”

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank told Wallace, of Briargrove Terrace, Inverness: “This is your second occasion for being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug. This could justify a custodial disposal.”

However, as a direct alternative to custody, he placed her on a community payback order with 12 months supervision and 120 hours of unpaid work.

More from our crime and courts team

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]