Inverness mum dealt diazepam from her kitchen

A mum who dealt diazepam out of her kitchen cupboards has been handed 120 hours of unpaid work.

Police searched the home of Stacey Wallace after being told she was selling the drug and found packets of the pills stashed in a kitchen cupboard.

Messages on her phone showed she had been ordering the drug to be delivered to her home, before selling it on to others.

Wallace, 31, appeared for sentencing at Inverness Sheriff Court having previously pled guilty to a single charge of being concerned in the supply of the Class C drug.

Fiscal depute Victoria Silver told the court that officers had searched Wallace’s Inverness home in January 2020 after receiving intelligence that she was selling diazepam.

She said: “A number of items were found within the home.”

Twenty-one packets of diazepam were discovered in a kitchen cupboard, she added.

Mum dealt diazepam on mobile

Officers also seized Wallace’s mobile phone, which contained WhatsApp messages that showed that she had been ordering quantities of the drug to her home address.

Ms Silver told the court that there were also messages from customers asking Wallace if she “had anything in”.

Solicitor Mhyrin Hill told the court that mum-of-three Wallace had “turned her life around” with the help of a new partner since the offence.

“She does not shy away from having had substance abuse issues in the past. She has been addressing these issues and is on the straight and narrow,” she added.

‘Complete and utter regret’

Miss Hill said: “She has complete and utter regret. She feels a great amount of shame surrounding this offence.”

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank told Wallace, of Briargrove Terrace, Inverness: “This is your second occasion for being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug. This could justify a custodial disposal.”

However, as a direct alternative to custody, he placed her on a community payback order with 12 months supervision and 120 hours of unpaid work.