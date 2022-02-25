Ellon scooter rider who was double the cannabis limit banned from driving

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Crime & Courts

Ellon scooter rider who was double the cannabis limit banned from driving

By David McPhee
February 25, 2022, 6:00 am
Craig Edgar was banned from driving at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Craig Edgar was banned from driving at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

A scooter delivery driver has been banned from the roads after he was found to be driving with double the legal limit of cannabis in his system.

Craig Edgar, 35, was spotted driving through the centre of Ellon on his scooter with a passenger on the back when the police pulled him over.

When stopped and tested, Edgar gave a reading for cannabis that was more than double the legal driving limit.

His solicitor said a driving ban would have an impact on his ability to continue employment as a delivery courier.

Edgar pleaded guilty at Aberdeen Sheriff Court to one charge of having a higher than the legal amount of cannabis allowed in his system while driving.

Both men appeared to be under the influence

Fiscal depute Kiril Bonavino told the court that at around 11am police saw Edgar driving his scooter through Market Street in Ellon with a passenger on the back.

He said: “Both the accused and his friend appeared to officers to be under the influence and there was a strong smell of cannabis.”

When tested Edgar gave a reading for cannabis of 5.3 microgrammes per litre of blood. The legal limit is two mg per litre of blood.

Accused ‘failed to consider’ that drug might still be in system

Defence agent Michael Horsman told the court that, as a delivery driver, a driving ban would have a negative impact on his ability to continue in that line of employment.

He added: “He tells me that on the day in question he was off work and fully accepts that he had been smoking cannabis the previous evening.

“Regrettably, he failed to consider that it might still be in his system when he started driving his scooter.”

Sheriff Peter Grant-Hutchison described Edgar’s previous convictions as “quite a record”.

He added: “I have taken account of the fact that that was a lot of cannabis in your system and you have put yourself in a very difficult position, but I also have to protect the public.”

Sheriff Grant-Hutchison banned Edgar, of Oldyards, Auchmacoy, Ellon, from driving for a year.

He also fined Edgar £110.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen, as well as the latest crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group HERE.

More from our crime and courts team

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]