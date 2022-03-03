Aberdeen teen caused ‘catastrophic damage’ in crash just months after passing test

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeen teen has been banned from the road after causing a crash that resulted in “catastrophic damage” – just months after passing his test.

Lewis Allen, now 18, was just 17 years old when he drove his white Mini too fast to stop at a junction and “collided heavily” with a BMW near Newmachar, Aberdeenshire.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard the woman’s vehicle spun 360 degrees as a result of the crash before ending up on a grass verge.

It was stated that the collision caused “catastrophic damage” to the rear of her BMW.

Allen’s vehicle then spun around and hit a second vehicle.

However, it was claimed by Allen’s solicitor that the conditions were bad that day, with “black ice” reported on parts of the road.

Allen, who had only passed his driving test months before the incident, pleaded guilty to one charge of dangerous driving by using excessive speed for the road conditions and failing to observe stationary vehicles.

Car spun 360 degrees

Fiscal depute Christy Ward told the court that on December 28 2020 Allen had approached the junction at the A947 where it meets the B979 road to Newmacher.

She said that, upon seeing his vehicle, the two other drivers suspected that Allen was going too fast and “would not be able to stop”.

Ms Ward said: “The accused’s vehicle collided heavily with the right side of the BMW, causing catastrophic damage to the rear of the complainer’s vehicle.

“It spun around 360 degrees and ended up on the west grass verge leaving large gouge marks on the grass there.

“The accused’s vehicle continued to spin around and collided with another vehicle before coming to a stop when it hit a kerb.”

Both cars sustained significant damage as a result of colliding with Allen’s Mini.

‘You are lucky no one else was injured’

Defence agent Liam Mcallister told the court that his client had passed his driving test “only months before” the accident.

He said: “When he passed his test he was looking to get used to driving in all conditions.

“According to social media posts that day, in the early morning temperatures were low, no gritting had been done and some sections had significant black ice.

“It is with Mr Allen’s enormous regret that he should have taken greater care that day.

“This was clearly a traumatic event for everyone involved and he is suffering night terrors for some time now as a result.”

Sheriff William Summers told Allen that his driving on that afternoon was “extremely dangerous”.

He added: “You should have been driving to take account of the road conditions.

“You are lucky no one else was injured. ”

Sheriff Summers disqualified Allen, of Cromar Gardens, Kingswells, Aberdeen, from driving for 18 months and fined him £640.

Allen will also be required to re-sit his driving test.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen, as well as the latest crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group HERE.