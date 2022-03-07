Inverness man fined after breaching court order by accepting walk invitation

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Inverness man has been fined after breaching a court order to stay away from his ex-partner – by accepting an invitation to go for a walk with her.

Jamie Macdonald, 49, had previously been hit with a non-harassment order after he was convicted of a domestic abuse offence involving his ex-partner last year.

Inverness Sheriff Court heard the pair, who had previously been in a relationship for six years, wished to reconcile, And Macdonald accepted an invitation to go for a walk – in breach of the court order.

‘As I understand it, you were not unwelcome’

Defence solicitor David Patterson told Sheriff Robert Macdonald wished to resume their relationship.

“They live relatively close to each other and he accepted an invitation to go for a walk,” Mr Patterson added.

Police were called to Brodie Road while Macdonald was there and arrested him, fiscal depute Shamela Ghafar said.

Macdonald, of Oldtown Road, admitted breaching the order and was fined £210.

Sheriff Macdonald told him: “As I understand it, you were not unwelcome.”

However, reminded him that he had to observe the non-harassment order unless there was a successful application to the court to have it removed.