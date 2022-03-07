Inverness man fined after breaching court order by accepting walk invitation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Inverness man fined after breaching court order by accepting walk invitation

By David Love
March 7, 2022, 5:00 pm
Inverness Sheriff Court.
An Inverness man has been fined after breaching a court order to stay away from his ex-partner – by accepting an invitation to go for a walk with her.

Jamie Macdonald, 49, had previously been hit with a non-harassment order after he was convicted of a domestic abuse offence involving his ex-partner last year.

Inverness Sheriff Court heard the pair, who had previously been in a relationship for six years, wished to reconcile, And Macdonald accepted an invitation to go for a walk – in breach of the court order.

‘As I understand it, you were not unwelcome’

Defence solicitor David Patterson told Sheriff Robert Macdonald wished to resume their relationship.

“They live relatively close to each other and he accepted an invitation to go for a walk,” Mr Patterson added.

Police were called to Brodie Road while Macdonald was there and arrested him, fiscal depute Shamela Ghafar said.

Macdonald, of Oldtown Road, admitted breaching the order and was fined £210.

Sheriff Macdonald told him: “As I understand it, you were not unwelcome.”

However, reminded him that he had to observe the non-harassment order unless there was a successful application to the court to have it removed.

