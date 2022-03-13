Police discover £180,000 cannabis in car on A90

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been charged after cannabis valued at £180,000 was found in a car on the A90.

Police pulled over the car on the A90 Perth to Aberdeen road, near Inchture, in the early hours of Saturday.

A 52-year-old man has now been charged and is expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court tomorrow.

‘Sigificant drug recovery’

Detective Inspector Robin Sim, from the organised crime and counter terrorism unit, said: “This is a significant recovery and demonstrates our ongoing commitment to seriously disrupt drug supply in the north-east.

“But we can’t tackle this criminal behaviour alone.

“The public continue to play a vital role in assisting investigations into drug crime and I would encourage anyone who has any concerns about drug-related activity, or has any information about those involved in drugs, to contact police on 101 or make an anonymous report to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”