Police discover £180,000 cannabis in car on A90

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Crime & Courts

Police discover £180,000 cannabis in car on A90

By Alasdair Clark
March 13, 2022, 3:01 pm Updated: March 13, 2022, 3:03 pm
The drugs were seized in the early hours of Saturday morning
The drugs were seized in the early hours of Saturday morning

A man has been charged after cannabis valued at £180,000 was found in a car on the A90.

Police pulled over the car on the A90 Perth to Aberdeen road, near Inchture, in the early hours of Saturday.

A 52-year-old man has now been charged and is expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court tomorrow.

‘Sigificant drug recovery’

Detective Inspector Robin Sim, from the organised crime and counter terrorism unit, said: “This is a significant recovery and demonstrates our ongoing commitment to seriously disrupt drug supply in the north-east.

“But we can’t tackle this criminal behaviour alone.

“The public continue to play a vital role in assisting investigations into drug crime and I would encourage anyone who has any concerns about drug-related activity, or has any information about those involved in drugs, to contact police on 101 or make an anonymous report to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal