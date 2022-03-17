Primary school teacher sues council for £36,000 after game of tag goes horribly wrong

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Crime & Courts

Primary school teacher sues council for £36,000 after game of tag goes horribly wrong

By Bryan Rutherford
March 17, 2022, 6:00 am
Primary School teacher Glenda Mackenzie injured herself at Millburn Academy in Inverness.
Primary School teacher Glenda Mackenzie injured herself at Millburn Academy in Inverness.

A primary school teacher who took her employer to court after injuring her elbow playing tag has lost a legal bid for thousands of pounds in compensation.

Glenda Mackenzie, 48, sued Highland Council for £36,700 after an accident at Millbank Academy in Inverness on September 22 2016.

The South Lodge Primary teacher suffered an unpleasant injury to her right elbow during a physical education training course.

She had been taking part in a game called Alligator Tag, described in court as “like a normal game of tag apart from once you have been tagged you assume the press-up position … this must be held until a free player assumes the press-up position next to you and taps your hand, then you are free to move again.”

She was playing the role of tagger when she tripped over the legs of colleague Dawn Asher, who was in the press-up position, and fractured her elbow.

A personal injury court heard that the game was being held on tarmac because the nearby grass sports field was damp and “therefore a slipping risk”.

Following the incident, Mrs Mackenzie “initially did not appear to be injured” and “indicated she was fine and that she did not was to make a fuss”.

Arm still not better, five years on

But a short time later the teacher “felt unwell” and experienced pain in her right
elbow.

She attended Raigmore Hospital’s accident and emergency department and medics discovered she had suffered a minimally displaced fracture of the radial head.

Mrs Mackenzie gave evidence that, despite surgery, her elbow is still not normal more than five years later.

The court heard she cannot stretch her arm out fully, it’s uncomfortable, achy in different weather conditions and does not have the same mobility.

Council not at fault or negligent

Sheriff Kenneth Campbell QC considered whether the accident was the fault of Highland Council – employer of Steven Holmes, who organised the training course.

Finding in favour of the council, Sheriff Campbell said: “The accident suffered by the pursuer (Mrs Mackenzie) was not caused by the fault and negligence of the defender (Highland Council)”.

Highland Council’s position was Mrs Mackenzie was “largely responsible” for
the accident and injury she sustained.

The sheriff added: “I also have regard to the fact that the participants were all teachers with experience of the school environment.

Common sense

“As Dawn Asher said, unprompted, people needed to exercise a bit of common sense and look around them.

“In my view, that is correct: this was an educational activity in the form of a game played by adults, in daylight, in full view of each other, in accordance with known instructions, and with a reminder about personal safety at the start of the activity.”

The local authority was cleared of blame and Mrs Mackenzie must now pay its legal expenses.

Speaking about Mrs Mackenzie’s injury, the Sheriff concluded: “Her injury has undoubtedly resulted in continued impairment of function in her elbow, but it does not, I think, amount to a significant disability.”

A Highland Council spokesperson said: “The Highland Council notes and welcomes the Court’s decision”.

The Press and Journal contacted Glenda Mackenzie but she declined to comment.

More from our crime and courts team

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]