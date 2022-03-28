Inverness pensioner attacked man over invitation on walk back from takeaway

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Inverness pensioner attacked another man on a walk back from a Chinese takeaway after being invited into his home.

John McLean, 66, of King Brude Road, Inverness, met the man in a Chinese takeaway on the night of July 31, 2021, Inverness Sheriff Court was told.

Fiscal depute Karen Poke said the pair walked together to the area where they lived and McLean was invited to his companion’s house.

‘There is no excuse for what you did to him’

“He took exception to this and punched the man. He was taken to hospital as a precaution because of a head injury. He suffered bruising and a cut to the back of the head,” Ms Poke said.

McLean pled guilty to a charge of assault to injury over the matter.

Defence solicitor Clare Russell said: “My client believed that a suggestive remark had been made to him.”

McLean was ordered to remain under social work supervision for a year.

Sheriff Eilidh Macdonald told him: “There is no excuse for what you did to him. If you had money I would make a compensation order for this unjustifiable assault.”