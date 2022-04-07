Aberdeen bar worker caught with £3,000 cannabis haul during raid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Aberdeen bar worker caught with £3,000 cannabis haul during raid

By David McPhee
April 7, 2022, 6:00 am
Scott Thomson was caught supplying more than £3,000 worth of cannabis.
An Aberdeen bar worker who was caught with a rucksack containing more than £3,000 of cannabis has avoided a prison sentence.

Scott Thomson, 27, appeared in the dock and admitted supplying a controlled drug after sniffer dogs found thousands of pounds of weed in supermarket plastic bags at his home.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard that cops raided Thomson’s house after receiving a tip-off that he was in possession of a large quantity of the drug.

They found a rucksack containing an Asda carrier bag, a blue carrier bag and a special smell-proof bag containing nearly 190g worth of cannabis.

The court heard that Thomson’s stash was valued at more than £3,000.

Thomson, a barman in Aberdeen, pleaded guilty to one charge of being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

Accused had cannabis in carrier bags

Fiscal depute Sean Ambrose told the court that in December last year police had received intelligence that Thomson was dealing the drug from his home.

He said: “On January 27 this year police and a drug detection dog attended at the locus with a drugs search warrant.

“Entry was forced but no person was found within.

“Constables deployed the drug detection dog in the living room which provided a positive indication towards a blue rucksack containing carrier bags.”

A further search of the property unearthed a set of scales, large self-seal bags, a passport belonging to Thomson, a mobile phone and a black smell-proof bag that also contained cannabis.

The contents of the Asda bag were analysed and found to be 157g of cannabis with an estimated street value of £2,500.

A blue carrier bag was also found to contain 28.7g of cannabis worth an estimated £475.

The black smell-proof bag had cannabis worth around £50 inside it.

‘He was selling to a select group of friends’

Defence agent Michael Burnett told the court that Thomson was a cannabis user who started selling it to make the amount he used for personal use cheaper.

He said: “It’s a fairly common scenario – he was selling it to a select group of friends because it was less expensive for him, but it was to people he smoked with.

“But he was still concerned in the supply and it’s still a serious matter.”

Sheriff Lesley Johnston told Thomson that she could see that using drugs had become “normalised” for him.

She added: “I see from the social work report that you are motivated to stop your drug use, which is good.

“You have a limited record but you have spent time in a prison environment and I take it you would like to avoid that in future.”

As an alternative to a prison sentence, Sheriff Johnston handed Thomson, of Gillespie Place, Aberdeen, a community payback order with 100 hours of unpaid work.

