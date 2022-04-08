Woman beat up Stonehaven taxi driver because he took the wrong route

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Woman beat up Stonehaven taxi driver because he took the wrong route

By David McPhee
April 8, 2022, 6:00 am
Pauline Small attacked a taxi driver and police officers in Stonehaven.
Pauline Small attacked a taxi driver and police officers in Stonehaven.

A woman dragged a taxi driver from his car and assaulted him following an argument over which route to take, a court has heard.

Pauline Small, 38, reigned blows down on the Stonehaven taxi driver and also attacked police officers who were called to deal with the incident.

Small, who claimed she’d only had four glasses of wine at a dinner with work colleagues, also clambered into the car, repeatedly sounded the horn, kicked the interior and tried to operate the switches.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told she also headbutted the inside of a police van on the town’s Allardice Street.

Small, a farmworker, pleaded guilty to five charges including assaulting a taxi driver, behaving in a threatening manner and assaulting three police officers.

Accused punched taxi driver to face and body

Fiscal depute Kiril Bonavino told the court that Small asked the taxi driver to take her home before getting into an argument about the best route.

He said: “He took her back to the rank and told her to get out of his taxi.

“The accused then kicked the rear arch of the car several times before approaching the driver where she punched him to the face and body.

“She then grabbed him by his jumper and dragged him into the road.”

The court also heard that when police arrived and attempted to control Small she kicked one officer in the chest as she attempted to get her in the police van.

Small was taken to Kittybrewster Custody Suite where she then attempted to remove her clothes.

A decision was taken by officers to put her in an anti-harm suit due to her behaving in an “unsound manner”.

As officers entered the cell to put on the suit, she kicked out at one officer and called her a “fat lesbian”.

She then scratched another officer in the face, just missing her eye.

‘She thought she was in a dangerous situation’

Defence agent Michael Burnett told the court that Small had been having dinner with friends prior to getting the taxi but had only had “four glasses of wine”.

He said: “She suffers from anxiety, was under a great deal of stress and she has some mental health conditions.

“Ms Small was going home but it was not the way she was familiar with.

“She had gotten herself into quite a state and by the time the police arrived she had lost the plot.

“She then finds herself in a cell being stripped by a number of officers.

“Ms Small thought she was in a dangerous situation and ramped up her behaviour.”

Sheriff Margaret Hodge told Small: “It seems to me that you might not have been entirely in control.

“There are probably mental health problems in the background as this does seem to be out of character for you.”

Sheriff Hodge sentenced Small, of Brigstanes, Catterline, to a community payback order with six months of supervision.

