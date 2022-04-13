Aberdeen woman in dock after helping herself to child’s piggybank savings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
News Crime & Courts

Aberdeen woman in dock after helping herself to child’s piggybank savings

By Danny McKay
April 13, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: April 13, 2022, 11:49 am
Kerry Whyte, known as Ellington.

A woman stole hundreds of pounds worth of goods from an Aberdeen family’s home – and even raided a child’s piggybank.

Opportunistic Kerry Whyte, known as Ellington, took advantage of the property being left insecure in the Hilton area of the city.

The homeowner had nipped out for half an hour to pick up his children, but returned to find the thief had helped herself to jewellery, perfume, a hoover, and even the piggybank.

The 41-year-old was eventually caught after cops found her fingerprints at the scene.

Fiscal depute Tom Procter told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the victim left he property at 2pm on January 23 2020  but could not remember if he had locked the door.

When he returned at 2.30pm he noticed various cupboards and kitchen drawers open.

Drug use has ‘significantly decreased since this offence’

He also noticed clothing had been placed into bags, with pictures left sitting next to the bags.

Perfume worth £70, silver earrings worth £120, and a £100 vacuum cleaner had also been taken.

Mr Procter said: “In a children’s bedroom, a tin containing £10 had been opened and the money taken.”

Police took numerous forensic samples and fingerprints which were found to be a match to Ellington.

‘I do respect the efforts you have made’

Ellington, of Balnagask Road, Aberdeen, pled guilty to a charge of theft.

Defence agent Neil McRobert said his client had a “history of drug abuse”, but added: “More positively, that drug use would appear to have significantly decreased since this offence.”

Mr McRobert said she had no recent cases outstanding.

He added: “Her position is she has no recollection of matters due to being under the influence of substances at the time.”

Sheriff Duncan Hamilton praised Ellington’s “recent impressive performance in terms of keeping out of trouble”.

He added: “I do respect the efforts you have made in that regard and the report is quite clear about the progress you have made.”

The sheriff imposed a structured deferred sentence, with the case set to call again in six months’ time.

