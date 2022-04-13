Aberdeen woman in dock after helping herself to child’s piggybank savings

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A woman stole hundreds of pounds worth of goods from an Aberdeen family’s home – and even raided a child’s piggybank.

Opportunistic Kerry Whyte, known as Ellington, took advantage of the property being left insecure in the Hilton area of the city.

The homeowner had nipped out for half an hour to pick up his children, but returned to find the thief had helped herself to jewellery, perfume, a hoover, and even the piggybank.

The 41-year-old was eventually caught after cops found her fingerprints at the scene.

Fiscal depute Tom Procter told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the victim left he property at 2pm on January 23 2020 but could not remember if he had locked the door.

When he returned at 2.30pm he noticed various cupboards and kitchen drawers open.

Drug use has ‘significantly decreased since this offence’

He also noticed clothing had been placed into bags, with pictures left sitting next to the bags.

Perfume worth £70, silver earrings worth £120, and a £100 vacuum cleaner had also been taken.

Mr Procter said: “In a children’s bedroom, a tin containing £10 had been opened and the money taken.”

Police took numerous forensic samples and fingerprints which were found to be a match to Ellington.

‘I do respect the efforts you have made’

Ellington, of Balnagask Road, Aberdeen, pled guilty to a charge of theft.

Defence agent Neil McRobert said his client had a “history of drug abuse”, but added: “More positively, that drug use would appear to have significantly decreased since this offence.”

Mr McRobert said she had no recent cases outstanding.

He added: “Her position is she has no recollection of matters due to being under the influence of substances at the time.”

Sheriff Duncan Hamilton praised Ellington’s “recent impressive performance in terms of keeping out of trouble”.

He added: “I do respect the efforts you have made in that regard and the report is quite clear about the progress you have made.”

The sheriff imposed a structured deferred sentence, with the case set to call again in six months’ time.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen and the latest crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group HERE.